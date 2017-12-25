‘Yu-Gi-Oh!’ Creator Shares 2017 Holiday Artwork

The holiday season is here, and artists from around the globe are celebrating. Over in Japan, the man behind Yu-Gi-Oh! just gave his franchise a festive makeover, and it has fans ready to duel for the Dark Magician Girl.

Taking to Instagram, Kazuki Takahashi posted a new piece of holiday artwork for Yu-Gi-Oh. The image, which can be see below, shows some of his Duel Monsters gathering for a Christmas get-together. In the middle, the Dark Magician Girl can be seen wearing a sexy Santa suit, and she isn’t alone. The character is flanked by other monsters like the Blue-Eyes White Dragon and Kuriboh.

“It is a bustling monsters Christmas,” Takahashi wrote. “Merry Christmas to everyone!”

This is not the first time the artist has gifted fans with extra Yu-Gi-Oh artwork. In fact, Takahashi is known for sharing fun sketches online. Just this yea, the artist has posted some funny fall pictures featuring Yugi Muto, and he has even done original animations featuring Seto Kaiba.

If you are wanting to get more into Yu-Gi-Oh this holiday break, then you can thanks to Twitch. Earlier this month, the streaming site began a length marathon of several Yu-Gi-Oh titles. You can check out its running schedule below. Twitch plans to air portions of GX, 5D, and Zexal before its closes:

Yu-Gi-Oh! GX Season 1 – Dec 20, 12:00 PM – Dec 23, 6:24 PM

Yu-Gi-Oh! GX Season 2 – Dec 23, 6:24 PM – Dec 27, 12:50 AM

Yu-Gi-Oh! GX Season 3 – Dec 27, 12:50 AM – Dec 30, 5:43 AM

Yu-Gi-Oh! 5D’s Season 1 – Dec 30, 5:43 AM – Jan 3, 6:11 AM

Yu-Gi-Oh! 5D’s Season 2 – Jan 3, 6:11 AM – Jan 6, 11:09 PM

Yu-Gi-Oh! Zexal Season 1 -Jan 6, 11:09 PM – Jan 10, 1:02 AM

Yu-Gi-Oh! Zexal Season 2 – Jan 10, 1:02 AM – Jan 13, 2:54 AM

Yu-Gi-Oh! Zexal Season 3 – Jan 13, 2:54 AM – Jan 16, 3:17 AM

This is not the first time Twitch has held a Yu-Gi-Oh! marathon. Earlier this year, the streaming platform did a marathon of the original anime following New York Comic Con. The marathon came after Twitch’s partnership with Crunchyroll kicked off to massive success. The companies teamed up to do marathons of hit series like Yuri on Ice and Mob Psycho, and more are surely in the future.

Are you loving this new holiday sketch? Hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to let me know and talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!