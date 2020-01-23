Yu-Gi-Oh Will Rerelease Favorite Dark Magician Girl Statue

Of the many stories and characters that have appeared throughout the franchise that is Yu-Gi-Oh!, it is the story of Yugi Moto and the ancient Egyptian Pharoah dwelling within his own head that usually sticks out the most for fans of the franchise. The protagonist of Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters, Yugi was a lot of fans’ first introduction to the card battling franchise, mixing duels with magic as enemies and monsters from times long past were the focus of the day for each episode. With one of Yugi’s most trusted duel monsters coming in the form of Dark Magician Girl, fans may be pleased to hear that a figure released years ago will be making a big return!

Dark Magician Girl is often played along with its titular benefactor in the Dark Magician, with Yugi normally calling out this pair during some dire circumstance. For a lot of Yugi Moto’s battles, his duels were for keeps as combatants would sometimes be banished to the Shadow Realm should they be defeated. While Yugi’s story has passed and the franchise has moved on to new locales and new protagonists, it’s clear that the first phase of the franchise still holds a place in many Yu-Gi-Oh fans’ hearts!

Videos by ComicBook.com

GoodSmile_US shared the details for the upcoming re-release that gives fans a brand new look at the Dark Magician Girl, including a number of the items she would use during duels that made her one of the most entrusted cards in the deck of Yugi Moto:

4 years since its initial release date, Max Factory’s figma Dark Magician Girl from “Yu-Gi-Oh!” is back for a rerelease! She comes with her wand and the “Magic Formula” spell book! Preorder: https://t.co/uDHDlrcpyL#yugioh #darkmagiciangirl #maxfactory #goodsmile pic.twitter.com/5grpMyhzCm — GoodSmile_US (@GoodSmile_US) January 21, 2020

Will you be picking up this re-issuing of Dark Magician Girl from Yu-Gi-Oh!? What is your favorite duel monster of the series? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and Duel Monsters!

Yu-Gi-Oh! was originally created by Kazuki Takahashi for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, and ran from September 1996 to March 2004. The series follows Yugi Mutou, a young boy who solves an ancient puzzle and is possessed by the spirit of the Egyptian pharoah. Being skilled at deadly games, the Pharoah goes on to create and solve problems for Yugi based on deadly games of chance.