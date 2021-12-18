New Yu-Gi-Oh Anime Announced

Yu-Gi-Oh! has announced the first details for the next big anime in the series! Following a 20th Anniversary celebration with the release of Yu-Gi-Oh Sevens, the long-running franchise is gearing up for the eighth iteration of the series. Yu-Gi-Oh Sevens will be wrapping up the final episodes of its second season through the rest of the year, and unfortunately the announcement of the next anime in the series confirms that Sevens will be wrapping with its second season. But now the franchise is breaking new ground and heading into space for the eighth series.

Now we have gotten our answer as to what the future of the Yu-Gi-Oh franchise will look at as it was announced during Jump Festa 2022 that the next iteration of the Yu-Gi-Oh anime will be titled Yu-Gi-Oh Go Rush!. Scheduled for a release next April as part of the Spring 2022 anime schedule, the official Twitter account for the anime series unveiled the very first key visual for the next anime that teases new main heroes, main foes, and some of the new monsters coming in the next series. You can check it out below:

It’s still unclear as to whether or not Go Rush! will serve as a bridge from the events of Yu-Gi-Oh Sevens or start on a whole new story completely, but the title does seem to tease that this next series will also be featuring the Rush Duels as a central figure in the duels. Produced by Studio Bridge, director from Yu-Gi-Oh Sevens, Nobuhiro Kondou will be directing this new series as well. This might come as a surprise for fans hoping for more of Sevens following the second season, but now it seems like the franchise is already getting ready to move on. So fans will need to do the same as well as the anime’s likely heading into space.

