Yu-Gi-Oh Sevens Announces Season Two with New Poster

Yu-Gi-Oh is doing well these days with its card sales, and that is not the only thing floating the franchise along. If you did not know, the series is thriving overseas thanks to its latest anime, and it seems season two of Yu-Gi-Oh Sevens is underway at long last.

For those who do not know, a full poster was released by Yu-Gi-Oh recently to announce its upcoming season. It was there fans were treated to a look at what they can expect from these new episodes, but it also confirmed a new slate of cast members. So if you wanted more from Yu-Gi-Oh Sevens, your wish is being granted!

(Photo: Konami)

According to this Yu-Gi-Oh poster, a total of six new cast members have joined the show for season two. Takuya Eguchi will play Yulo while Masaki Yano oversees Yugene. Akari Tadano will play Yuka, Soma Saito will play Yulan, Daiki Yamashita will voice Yuoh, and Yuri Ise will voice Guruguru.

The poster went on to tease some big news about this new season as Yu-Gi-Oh Sevens coincides with the franchise's 20th anime anniversary. Konami had the following to say following the poster's debut: "The history of the Yu-Gi-Oh anime series will change."

If you are unfamiliar with Yu-Gi-Oh Sevens, the show is the latest to take on the franchise. The series focuses on a young boy in elementary school named Yuga who specializes in Rush Duel battles. The anime follows this boy and his friends as they strive to become the greatest Rush Duelists out there, and this new mechanic has brought some new fun to audiences and card collectors alike.

