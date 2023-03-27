Yu-Gi-Oh Fan Debuts the Anime's Flashiest Cosplay Ever

The Yu-Gi-Oh anime and manga franchise has been home to some of the flashiest character and monster designs ever, and now one artist has taken things to a whole new level by going viral with fans for the flashiest makeover cosplay for Seto Kaiba, ever really! Kazuki Takahashi Yu-Gi-Oh manga started off being a much different kind of series than fans of the franchise might know it as today, but the creator's genius pivot to focus on the trading card game ended up being one of the most important decisions the franchise ever made considering how massive of a series Yu-Gi-Oh is today thanks to that success.

The trading card game really took off in Yu-Gi-Oh's anime and manga run thanks to Seto Kaiba showing off just how cool the cards and the Blue-Eyes White Dragon can be. It's been taken to the next level now with artist @KaibaBoyUWU on Twitter going viral with fans on karatevante's TikTok for a Kaiba cosplay that's been enhanced to a cool new degree. Making Kaiba appropriately flashy for how much money he threw around in the series, it's almost an even more perfect cosplay than fans have ever gotten to see for Kaiba. Check it out:

How to Watch and Read Yu-Gi-Oh's Anime and Manga

If you wanted to look into Kazuki Takahashi's original manga run of the Yu-Gi-Oh franchise to catch up with how it all first got started with Kaiba all the way from the very beginning, you can now find all chapters of the Yu-Gi-Oh manga with Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library. As for the Yu-Gi-Oh anime, you can find the original series and many of its sequels now streaming with Crunchyroll. They tease the first Yu-Gi-Oh series as such:

"Meet Yugi and his best buds Joey, Tristan and Téa. They share a love for the newest game that's sweeping the nation: Duel Monsters! Legend has it 5000 years ago, ancient Egyptian Pharaohs used to play a magical game very similar to Duel Monsters. This ancient game involved magical ceremonies, which were used to foresee the future and ultimately decide one's destiny. They called it the Shadow Games. Since the game used so many magical spells and ferocious creatures, it wasn't long before the game got out of hand and threatened to destroy the world."

