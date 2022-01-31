Yu-Gi-Oh Duels With Komi Can’t Communicate in Cool Art

Komi Can’t Communicate’s Shoko Komi has entered the world of Yu-Gi-Oh with some wild new crossover art for the two franchises! Ever since it made its official debut last year as part of the Fall 2021 anime schedule, Tomohito Oda’s Komi Can’t Communicate has exploded into a much bigger world of popularity than was seen from the original manga releases. Much of that success is due to the appeal of the titular Komi, who seeks out to make 100 friends as her main goal for the series overall. This has led her to all kinds of unfamiliar territories and situations.

That’s why it is honestly not hard to imagine how she would fit into the world of Kazuki Takahashi’s Yu-Gi-Oh franchise as she’s often open to new situations if that means she opens up out of her shell. Shoko Komi has been shown to be smart, capable, and pretty funny in her own right so the fact that she would take on dueling so easy and even potentially dominate makes a lot of fun sense. That’s why this art spotted by Reddit user queshu22 where Komi is wielding a duel disk and Blue Eyes White Dragon just works out perfectly. You can check it out below:

It was such a good debut anime season for Komi Can’t Communicate that a second season was confirmed to be in the works. There has yet to be a concrete release date revealed for the new season just yet, but it is currently scheduled to debut later this year. It’s not quite clear what to expect from the new season, but if it’s anything like the first, it will be introducing all kinds of wacky new characters and moments for Komi (and Hitohito Tadano) to navigate as she continues to make friends.

As for the Yu-Gi-Oh franchise, it has already made plans for the next generation of the anime series. Titled Yu-Gi-Oh Go Rush!, the next iteration will be making its debut this April as part of the Spring 2022 anime schedule. There has yet to be a concrete release date set for this newest series either, unfortunately. But what do you think? Would you want to see the worlds of Komi Can’t Communicate and Yu-Gi-Oh combine in an official way someday? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!