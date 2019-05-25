Yu-Gi-Oh! Legacy of the Duelist: Link Evolution Cover Art Released

Yu-Gi-Oh! fans will soon be able to duel in an all new way when Yu-Gi-Oh! Legacy of the Duelist: Link Evolution releases exclusively on the Nintendo Switch later this Summer, and fans will be able to relive over 20 years of the anime franchise as the game brings in the series’ most famous duels from the very beginning up to the newest iteration of the series, VRAINS.

Reminding fans of just how far the anime has come, and just how much the new game will cover, the cover art for Yu-Gi-Oh! Legacy of the Duelist: Link Evolution features a look at every one of the anime’s protagonists so far. Check it out below!

Yu-Gi-Oh! Legacy of the Duelist: Link Evolution will officially launch for Nintendo Switch on August 20th, and it will run interested fans $39.99 USD. As fans can see in the cover art, players will be able to experience famous duels featuring Yu-Gi-Oh‘s Yugi Muto, Yu-Gi-Oh GX‘s Jaden Yuki, Yu-Gi-Oh 5D‘s Yusei Fudo, Yu-Gi-Oh ZEXAL‘s Yuma Tsukumo, Yu-Gi-Oh ARC-V‘s Yuya Sakaki, and Yu-Gi-Oh VRAINS‘ Yusaku Fujiki.

Along with the game reliving the series’ many duels, the game will feature over 9,000 cards from across the actual Yu-Gi-Oh! trading card game. Fans who jump on the physical release of the game will also get three special promo cards: Progleo, Micro Coder, and Cynet Codec. There was a Legacy of the Duelist game released on other consoles, but there is currently no word on whether or not this complete Link Evolution release will be ported to other consoles at this time.

Yu-Gi-Oh! was originally created by Kazuki Takahashi for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, and ran from September 1996 to March 2004. The series follows Yugi Mutou, a young boy who solves an ancient puzzle and is possessed by the spirit of the Egyptian pharoah. Being skilled at deadly games, the Pharoah goes on to create and solve problems for Yugi based on deadly games of chance.

Two anime adaptations were created for the series, but the one most fans will recognize is Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters. Duel Monsters was the first arc in the story to focus on the “Duel Monsters” card game and was the first season licensed for an English language release by 4Kids Entertainment. The first season of the series, which fans often dub as “Season 0,” has such deadly games of chance with horrible consequences that fans could not believe it was a part of this series at first.