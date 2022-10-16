Hunter x Hunter Creator Crosses Manga Milestone Behind the Scenes

Hunter x Hunter's original series creator Yoshihiro Togashi has crossed over a major milestone for the manga behind the scenes while the creator is working on the next slate of chapters! Togashi has taken many different hiatuses during the course of Hunter x Hunter's run in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, but this has been the longest stretch of waiting in the series' history to date. But all of that waiting will be coming to an end soon enough as the manga will be returning later this month with brand new chapters after nearly four long years since the last new chapter.

Hunter x Hunter series creator Yoshihiro Togashi surprised fans of the series earlier this year when he opened a Twitter account to announced that he was working on new chapters of the series. With Chapter 390 of the manga first hitting back in 2018, this was a pretty big surprise as fans had no idea how many chapters of the series could be in the works. It seems there might be at least ten being worked on for now as Togashi updated facts with the reveal that he's currently working on the milestone 400th chapter of the manga:

Hunter x Hunter will officially be returning to Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine with Chapter 391 on October 23rd, and will be releasing new chapters on a weekly basis. It's yet to be revealed how long the series will be sticking around for this time, but it seems there are at least ten chapters in the works for this period. This falls in line with Togashi's previous returns from hiatuses in the past, so now it seems like fans can rest easy knowing that the series will be running for a few weeks with its next comeback. If you wanted to check out Hunter x Hunter's manga to catch up, you can now find the series' entire run with Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library.

The three most recent chapters are completely free (and the rest of the series needing a paid subscription to read), and Viz Media describes Hunter x Hunter's first volume as such, "Gon might be a country boy, but he has high aspirations. Despite his Aunt Mito's protests, Gon decides to follow in his father's footsteps and become a legendary Hunter. The Hunter hopefuls begin their journey by storm-tossed ship, where Gon meets Leorio and Kurapika, the only other applicants who aren't devastated by bouts of seasickness. Having survived the terrors of the high seas, Gon and his companions now have to prove their worth in a variety of tests in order to find the elusive Exam Hall. And once they get there, will they ever leave alive...?"

