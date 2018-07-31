‘Yu Yu Hakusho’ Reveals Premiere Date For New Episodes

It has been more than two decades since Yu Yu Hakusho wrapped its anime, but the series hasn’t died out. The supernatural title is still ringing up new fans, so it is about time the franchise made a comeback. And, if you are lucky, then you can check out the show’s return a little early.

For those who don’t know, Yu Yu Hakusho is set to release two new episodes this year. The special OVAs were ordered to celebrate the show’s 25th anniversary this October. As such, the two episodes will be included in the anime’s fourth Blu-ray box slated to hit shelves on October 26 in Japan.

Videos by ComicBook.com

However, for anyone who will be in Japan, you can catch the two episodes early.

According to a new report, Yu Yu Hakusho will screen its new episodes early at Anime Festival Festival Tokyo 2018. The event is held on October 6, and fans will be able to pre-order tickets soon (via Crunchyroll).

Both “TWO SHOTS” and “Noruka Soruka” will air back-to-back at the big premiere. The event, which takes place 20 days before the Blu-ray drops, will screen at the Toho Cinemas Shinjuku theater. Tickets will go on pre-sale between August 11-26 before a general sale goes live on September 8.

Earlier this week, Comic Natalie shared a slew of stills from the new OVAs. The 24 images drew rave reactions from fans, and the report also said a recording session for the show’s voice actors has already been done.Produced by Studio Pierrot, these episodes will feature the returning staff of director Noriyuki Abe, and the voice cast of Nozomu Sasaki as Yusuke Urameshi, Shigeru Chiba as Kazuma Kuwabara, Megumi Ogata as Kurama, and Nobuyuki Hiyama as Hiei.

Are you ready to see the spirit detectives make a comeback? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

For those unfamiliar with Yu Yu Hakusho, the series was originally created by Yoshihiro Togashi and follows the story of Yusuke Urameshi, a teenage delinquent who loses his life when he is hit by a car trying to save a child’s life. After passing a series of tests, Yusuke is allowed to return to the living world but with a few caveats. With the gained ability to see spirits and demons, Yusuke is given the title of “Underworld Detective” and must solve various cases of spirits running amok in the living world.