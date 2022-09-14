Yu Yu Hakusho Cosplay Shows Love to Anime's Best Announcer Ever

One awesome Yu Yu Hakusho cosplay has dug in with a pretty deep cut and showed some love to one of anime's best announcers ever, Koto! Yoshihiro Togashi's original manga series is now celebrating its 30th Anniversary of the anime adaptation, and it has gotten fans looking back on some of the anime's biggest and brightest moments. Often held in high regard as one of the best action anime series of all time, all these years later fans are still finding examples as to why. The most of which usually come from the game changing Dark Tournament arc.

The Dark Tournament arc really opened up Yu Yu Hakusho to a whole new world of characters each with compelling narratives of their own, and at the center of it all was the announcer Koto. Although she was bumped to a commentary position for the second half of the tournament, her spirit and focus really made her stand out among all the other announcers we've seen in anime over the years since. Now she's been taken to a whole new level thanks to some awesome cosplay from artist @chameleahn_ on TikTok! Check it out below:

We might actually get to see a live-action version of Koto someday as Netflix, TOHO, and ROBOT are currently working on a new live-action adaptation for Yu Yu Hakusho. Scheduled for a worldwide release some time next year, scheduled to release worldwide in December 2023, Netflix begins to describe their new Yu Yu Hakusho series as such:

"The manga revolves around Yusuke Urameshi, a junior high school student who spends his days getting into fights and dies in an accident while trying to protect a young child. As he grapples with the fact that he is looking down on his dead body, a woman named Botan, who calls herself a guide to the spirit world, relays to him the shocking truth: no one expected a delinquent like Yusuke to die performing an act of goodness, and there was no place for him in either heaven or hell."

The synopsis continues with, "Thus, Yusuke is given a chance to be revived, and after passing his trial, he becomes an Underworld Detective. From there, Yusuke becomes entwined in a mystery that envelopes the human, demon and spirit worlds. The spectacular adventure of Yusuke will now become a live action series on Netflix." But what are you hoping to see from the series' live-action debut? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!