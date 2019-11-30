Resurfaced Yu Yu Hakusho Clip Proves Why its the Best

Yoshihiro Togashi’s Yu Yu Hakusho is one of the most beloved action manga and anime series of all time, and there are a lot of good reasons for that considering just how much its main character Yusuke Urameshi grows throughout the series. After shockingly beginning with the death of its main character, the series went on to explore such themes as grief, acceptance, isolation, and the kinds of bonds that broken people can form with one another through strife. But one resurfaced clip from the series has gone viral for showcasing all of these themes in one perfect place.

As noted by @DeityQuis as one of the “greatest moments in anime history,” one scene from Yu Yu Hakusho has gone viral for showcasing Yusuke overcoming one of the harshest trials of his life at a pivotal point in the Dark Tournament saga.

Videos by ComicBook.com

One of the greatest moments in Anime history 🤧🐐 pic.twitter.com/8zX8neCyZa — 𝕁𝕒ℚ𝕦𝕚𝕤 👻 (@DeityQuis) November 25, 2019

This scene is a great encapsulation of Yusuke’s journey as a whole. Thanks to his rough upbringing, Yusuke developed a harsh punk personality that had him biting at everyone who came close. This changed completely with his training under Genkai, whose equally as prickly personality forged a maternal and respectful bond with Yusuke that he had never quite experienced before. It’s why taking on her spirit was such an arduous task.

As one of her final lessons, Genkai gifted Yusuke with the power of her soul and Yusuke had to accept it spiritually and physically. This left him weak in a cave, as seen in the clip, until his Spirit Animal struggles to help him. Seeing all of this, Yusuke is given the final push to overcome his harsh trial and grow into a new person.

Not only did this grant him power, but a new take on life as well. It’s here Yusuke truly learns how to overcome his inner turmoil, and learns to look to the future. It’s all packed within a single sequence, and it’s why the Dark Tournament saga is so looked fondly on as well.

Yu Yu Hakusho was originally created by Yoshihiro Togashi for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 1990. The story follows Yusuke Urameshi, a teenage delinquent who loses his life when he is hit by a car trying to save a child’s life. After passing a series of tests, Yusuke is allowed to return to the living world but with a few caveats. With the gained ability to see spirits and demons, Yusuke is given the title of “Underworld Detective” and must solve various cases of spirits running amok in the living world.

Yu Yu Hakusho recently had a 25th Anniversary celebration of its own in Japan with a return OVA special featuring the returning staff of director Noriyuki Abe, and the voice cast of Nozomu Sasaki as Yusuke Urameshi, Shigeru Chiba as Kazuma Kuwabara, Megumi Ogata as Kurama, and Nobuyuki Hiyama as Hiei. Covering two different stories, the OVA adapts “Two Shots,” which is a side-manga story revealing how Kurama and Hiei first met, and “All or Nothing,” the second-to-last chapter of Yoshihiro Togashi’s original manga which sees Yusuke and the gang try and solve a major terrorist crisis. Funimation will bringing this special to North America soon!