Yu-Gi-Oh's Anime Has Finally Hit 1,000 Episodes

You might find it hard to believe, but another hit anime from the 1990s has reached an episode milestone. Pokemon wowed fans a couple of years back when it finally reached its 1,000th episode, and the time has come for Yu-Gi-Oh to celebrate the same. After all, the franchise's anime just crossed the big threshold, and fans are rightfully honoring Yugi in honor of this achievement.

Over on Twitter, the official Yu-Gi-Oh page kicked off celebrations by announcing the milestone. On December 12, the most recent episode of Yu-Gi-Oh Sevens went live, and it marked the season's 28th episode. However, in the grand scheme of things, the new release marked the franchise's 1,000th episode overall.

This count is a huge deal as it shows how resilient Yu-Gi-Oh remains to this day. Since 2000, the anime has put out a total of 1,000 episodes, and it only plans to bring out more in the coming year.

Of course, some diehard fans might have thought this milestone was reached earlier in the year. After all, this achievement only counts the Yu-Gi-Oh shows released since 2000. But before the millennium turned over, Toei Animation gave Yu-Gi-Oh an adaptation back in 1998. This series, which is often referred to as Yu-Gi-Oh Season 0, was only released in Japan and carefully adapted the manga penned by Kazuki Takahashi. The season contained a total of 27 episodes, so if you counted this season in the count, Yu-Gi-Oh hit 1,000 episodes back in April. But when you look at the franchise's current anime iteration, well - it took a few extra months to hit this lofty goal.

