Official Yu-Gi-Oh Poll Breaks Down Its Most Popular Characters

✖

Over the years, Yu-Gi-Oh has come around time and again with new series. Yugi Muto might have kicked things off back in the day, but plenty of other heroes have popped up to challenge his legacy. Of course, every fan has a different favorite when it comes to Yu-Gi-Oh, and it can be difficult sussing out which protagonist is really the most popular. That is, until Konami put out an official poll that asked fans to rank their favorite heroes.

The poll is starting to resurface online with fans, and the 2018 event still feels relevant even after a couple of years. After all, the results put Yugi firmly at the top while newer heroes like Yusauku Fujiki rank at the bottom. You can check out the list of winners down below to see for yourself:

Yugi - 58.3%

Judai - 12.5%

Yusei - 12.5%

Yuma - 7.6%

Yuya - 7.1%

Yusaku - 2.0%

As you can see, Yugi is at the top of the list, and the protagonist has no competition near him. He outperformed Judai by more than 40% once the votes were tallied. This is easy to understand given how Yugi was the first protagonist of the series, and he still holds a special place in the hearts of fans.

Unfortunately, the same cannot be said for Yuya or Yusaku. The latter was the lead of Yu-Gi-Oh VRAINS which debuted around the time of this poll's laugh. As for Yuya, the Yu-Gi-Oh Arc-V hero struggled to pull in much love either. Still, fans believe Yusaku would pull in more votes if the poll were done again since Yu-Gi-Oh VRAINS became more popular towards the end of its life. So if another poll is sent out, we'll be sure to keep an eye out for the duelist!

What do you think about this Yu-Gi-Oh poll? Do you think it would be any different if done this year? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.