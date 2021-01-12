Yu-Gi-Oh Art Brings Kaiba's Blue-Eyes White Dragon to Real Life

✖

Yu-Gi-Oh is one of the most enduring anime franchises to date, and fans continue to find the series year after years. Whether you vibe with the anime or card game, there is plenty of stuff in Yu-Gi-Oh to invest in. Of course, as anime has resurged in the West, there has been increased focus on the future for Yu-Gi-Oh. And if a live-action movie is ever in thought, well - one artist has a solid take on how Kaiba's favorite monster might look.

The work comes from Instagram user Logan Kehoe Power, a character artist based in Los Angeles. The artist has a ton of concept pieces posted online, but their latest passion project has piqued attention. After all, the mocked up a look for the Blue-Eyes White Dragon, and it looks gorgeous.

"I am creating a series of [Yu-Gi-Oh] monsters starting with this iconic beast! More renders coming this week," Power shared along with their first piece of art.

As you can see above, the concept art is downright stunning. The Blue-Eyes White Dragon features loads of scaly textures that Kaiba would sign off on. From its wingspan to its talons, this live-action mock screams danger. Just looking at this monster would knock off some Life Points, and fans admit this terrifying take suits Kaiba's dragon. The duelist would settle for nothing less and rightly so.

As far as we know, there are no plans for a live-action take on Yu-Gi-Oh, but that could change. Hollywood has embraced anime in a big way over the last five years either with streaming licenses or film projects. Yu-Gi-Oh could be next, and if so, then studio executives better hit up Power ASAP!

What do you think about this concept art? Does it do the Yu-Gi-Oh icon justice...?