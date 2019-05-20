Yu-Gi-Oh! Cosplayers Stun With These Trading Card Armor Suits

When it comes to cosplay, anime fans go big or they don’t go at all. The fandom has long embraced the hobby and turned it into a key part of conventions worldwide. So, it is little surprise to hear some Yu-Gi-Oh! fans showed up in force at Anime Central this year all suited up.

Over on Twitter, the Noth American team behind Shonen Jump showed out a pair of Yu-Gi-Oh! cosplayers who took their looks to the next level.

“Yugi Lords! Their armor was made out of real Yu-Gi-Oh! cards!”

As you can see above, the two fans are deck from head to toe in elaborate suits of armor made from Yu-Gi-Oh! cards. To the left, one of the fans can be seen with an ornate helmet adorned with rolled cards and carrying an axe lined with trading cards. As for their comrade, they’re rocking a simpler headpiece, but they make up for it with a complex chest plate using spell cards rather than trap cards.

Sadly, there is no telling how many cards were used to make this look in case you were wanting to do up your own kind of armor. There is also no word on how much such a look would cost, but it would be reasonable enough so long as you strayed away from rarer Duel Monsters. After all, some of the trading card game’s most valuable cards sell well into the thousands, so a look like this is far more suited to your everyday booster pack grabs.

So, what do you make of this slick Yu-Gi-Oh! cosplay? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Yu-Gi-Oh! was originally created by Kazuki Takahashi for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, and ran from September 1996 to March 2004. The series follows Yugi Mutou, a young boy who solves an ancient puzzle and is possessed by the spirit of the Egyptian pharoah. Two anime adaptations were created for the series, but the one most fans will recognize is Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters.