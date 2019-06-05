Yu-Gi-Oh! To Release Special Duel Monsters Deck Holder

Yu-Gi-Oh! fans know Duel Monsters is not something to take lightly. Over the years, followers from around the world have tapped into the Heart of the Cards much like Yugi Muto. Now, the franchise is taking time to celebrate the hero for his birthday, and they are giving fans a gift instead.

And yes, that means fans are getting a special present dedicated to all things Duel Monsters.

Recently, the official Yu-Gi-Oh! Twitter made a post to inform fans of a special gift it’s planning to sale. The piece, which can be seen below, comes straight from Yugi’s costume as fans will remember his iconic deck holster.

“Happy birthday! This belted deck case used to play Duel Monsters is now available for purchase! Check out [the item] in the 20th Anniversary Goods shop online until July 3.”

The belted holster is a simple one that will have fans channeling their inner Duel Monsters champion. The black leather number looks sturdy in this promo image, and it is lined with metal studs and plates. To the left side, an enclosed pocket is attached to the belt, and that is where fans can store their card deck while playing TCG rounds with fans.

Sadly, no cards come with this purchase, so there is no guarantee you will pull the Dark Magician if you put this sleek belt on.

You can go ahead and buy the special holster through Konami now, but it will cost you. The accessory retails for a bit more than $180 USD even before taxes and shipping fees get added in.

Yu-Gi-Oh! was originally created by Kazuki Takahashi for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, and ran from September 1996 to March 2004. The series follows Yugi Mutou, a young boy who solves an ancient puzzle and is possessed by the spirit of the Egyptian pharoah. Two anime adaptations were created for the series, but the one most fans will recognize is Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters.