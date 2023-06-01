Yu-Gi-Oh: New Millennium Puzzle Pendant Wants to Get You Organized

Yu-Gi-Oh has been around for decades, and that means it has put all kinds of merchandise into the world. From its trading cards to its anime and manga, Yu-Gi-Oh does it all. This list includes top-tier collectibles, and now Kaiba Store has created another gift Yu-Gi-Oh fans won't want to miss out on.

After all, there is another Millennium Puzzle on the market. This special pendant looks like it was pulled straight from the anime, and it promises to help Yu-Gi-Oh fans organize themselves easier than before.

As you can see above, the Millennium Puzzle necklace comes complete with a chain and the iconic pendant Yugi wore around his neck. There is something a little different about this one though. The pendant piece opens up with a zipper compartment, so you can store things in the puzzle.

When it comes to what is stored in the puzzle, well – that is up to you to decide. The pouch is big enough to carry a few trading cards if that is your goal. We're sure some chapstick could fit in the pendant as well, but it seems larger trinkets like your cell phone won't make it in.

Currently, this Japan-exclusive collectible is being sold to overseas fans through Meccha Japan. You can get the pouch for just under $50 USD before shipping and tax. Of course, the item is coming from Japan, so you can expect the necklace to take its time arriving stateside. But if you want to expand your Yu-Gi-Oh collection, this Millennium Puzzle piece will be a must-have.

As for local Yu-Gi-Oh goods, you can always buy its trading cards. The franchise is nearing its 25th anniversary, and a special card box is available with all of Yu-Gi-Oh's most iconic pulls. You can find the anniversary bundle in stores online, but it will run you upwards of $30 USD. You can also check out the Yu-Gi-Oh anime if collectibles aren't your thing. The original series is streaming right now on Crunchyroll as well as Hulu. As for the manga, Yu-Gi-Oh is overseen by Viz Media in America, so you can find English volumes both in stores and online.

What do you think about this latest Yu-Gi-Oh collectible? Will you be nabbing one for yourself? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.