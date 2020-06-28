Netflix to Add Yu-Gi-Oh Duel Monsters Season One Soon

It looks like Netflix is ready to give fans all the Yu-Gi-Oh they want. As June comes to an end, the streaming site has already informed fans how its catalog will change once July rolls in. It turns out the summer month will welcome the first season of Yu-Gi-Oh Duel Monsters to its catalog.

The information was shared earlier last week when a slew of titles was announced to join Netflix. A number of anime and animated titles will join Netflix during the month of July, but Yu-Gi-Oh will help usher everything in starting July 8.

Currently, Netflix has a limited selection of Yu-Gi-Oh to watch. It has one season of the original show, but that would be season two. It also has two seasons of Yu-Gi-Oh Arc-V available which is a favorite with fans. However, that is about it for Yugi Muto. The addition of season one will be welcomed by fans as it gives them more to binge online. Plus the original Duel Monsters series is filled with nostalgia that will bring in viewers who want to give the game-centric anime another shot.

Looks like your July's going to be filled with action, adventure, and... lots of spooky ghosts. 👻 pic.twitter.com/kSAzudLaZe — NX (@NXOnNetflix) June 25, 2020

If you want to read up on the anime, you can do so below. The official synopsis for Yu-Gi-Oh Duel Monsters reads as follows:

"Yugi’s grandfather gives him an old Egyptian puzzle that no one can solve, but when Yugi finally pieces the puzzle together, his life is forever changed. The puzzle instills Yugi with an ancient spirit, and the two work together to form a stronger, more confident duelist.

Soon after, the mysterious creator of the Duel Monsters card game, Maximillion Pegasus, kidnaps Yugi’s grandfather, and Yugi is drawn into a Duel Monsters competition that Pegasus arranged. Now Yugi must duel his way through a tournament and defeat Pegasus in order to save his grandfather."

