Yu-Gi-Oh Had the Best Cover Artwork Back in the Day

Yu-Gi-Oh! has conquered the world of anime when it comes to the adventures of Yugi Moto and the various duelists that held the role of protagonist with each passing season, but fans have recently noticed that the video games allowing players to take the role of the best duelists in the world were no slouches when it came to dominating their fields! With a long history on a series of consoles, Duel Monsters was able to give fans the chance to sling cards of their own, with new games continuing to display new characters and monsters throughout the years.

The first Yu-Gi-Oh! game was released on the Playstation 1 in 1998, titled Yu-Gi-Oh! Monster Capsule: Breed and Battle, with a steady stream of games being released over the years that followed Yugi Moto, as well as the various other characters that have been introduced over the course of the anime's history. The latest video game to be released for the franchise, Yu-Gi-Oh! Legacy of the Duelist: Link Evolution, came to the Nintendo Switch, Playstation 4, Xbox One, and PC, proving that there definitely still is a market for fans that are looking to participate in Duel Monsters' tournaments from the comfort of their own homes!

Twitter User Danny 8 Bit shared a number of different Yu-Gi-Oh! video game covers, from the likes of the Nintendo DS, Gameboy Advance, Playstation 1, and Playstation 2, proving that the Yugi Moto focused games did their best at creating enticing cover art for fans of the franchise to add to their collection:

Yu-Gi-Oh video game box art remains undefeated pic.twitter.com/EoWp7mGcMI — ✪ daniel barnes ✪ (@Danny8bit) November 20, 2020

Currently, the anime isn't focusing on the adventures of Yugi Moto, but rather, a young duelist named Yugo Ohdo, taking a markedly different approach from the seasons that came before this. While there currently isn't any rumblings about a new entry into the world of Yu-Gi-Oh! video games, the latest adventure of Yu-Gi-Oh! Sevens would certainly make for a worthy addition to the long running series of games that has given fans the opportunity to mix it up in the world of duel monsters!

