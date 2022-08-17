Yu-Gi-Oh Unpacks One of Its Most Important Tenets

Yu-Gi-Oh's creator, Kazuki Takahashi, tragically passed earlier this summer, with many fans of the dueling universe mourning the loss since his death. In doing so, one fan of the universe that introduced us to the likes of Yugi Moto and Seto Kaiba discovered a previous interview with Takahashi, in which the creator took the opportunity to reveal a surprising "core tenet" of the series that many might not have guessed. Rest assured, this tenet will bring a smile to your face, fan of Yu-Gi-Oh or not.

During the Yu-Gi-Oh film, Yu-Gi-Oh: Bonds Beyond Time, Kazuki himself had the opportunity to contribute to the movie that united Yugi Moto with a number of the dueling protagonists that arrived in the series following the conclusion of Duel Monsters. The creator of the dueling series created a number of storyboards for the film and also took the opportunity to discuss a hilarious core tenet of the series when the "Black Rose Dragon" was mentioned:

"My philosophy when designing dragons is essentially that any given theme or motif can work as long as the monsters share the most basic, recognizable attributes of dragons. The same goes for "Barrel Dragon". "Anything can become a dragon" is a central tenet of Yu-Gi-Oh! If I'd confined myself to the rigid idea that Western dragons must breathe fire and crawl around on all fours, making all these variations would have been very difficult."

Over the years, the dragons of Yu-Gi-Oh have only increased as the series has expanded its duelists as well as its cards. Currently, the latest anime series, Yu-Gi-Oh Go Rush has only increased the number of monsters that are a part of this world of duelists, though this recent season has taken the opportunity to explore the stars rather than worlds of magic and the supernatural. As it stands, Yugi Moto hasn't returned in recent years of the series, though there's always a chance that the anime might once again return to the character who is linked to the world of ancient Egypt.

