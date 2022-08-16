This Yu-Gi-Oh Duel Disk Watch Will Make You Want to D-D-Duel

Yu-Gi-Oh is one of the biggest franchises in anime, and its monsters have become the stuff of legend. From Kuriboh to the Blue-Eyes White Dragon, the series introduced to the world to some wild monsters, and it did so with the help of tech we've yet to master. In fact, the Duel Disk remains one of the coolest pieces of tech in anime, and fans can bring it with them wherever if they have money to shell on a Duel Disk watch.

Recently, Yu-Gi-Oh went viral after netizens like TAHK0 reminded the world that Duel Disk wristwatches exist. Over in Japan, promotional watches were sold of Seto Kaiba's iconic Duel Disk, and you can now find these collectibles on the secondhand market if you are keen.

I just bought possibly the best wrist watch in the entire world pic.twitter.com/zsfyN31MDK — TAHK0 ☕️ (@TAHK0) August 11, 2022

As you can see here, these watches are now available well after their release by Weekly Shonen Jump. The average secondhand price ranges from $230-$330 plus shipping. But if you are a diehard Yu-Gi-Oh fan, well – you can always save up.

Of course, let's be clear with something about this watch. It is honestly one of the coolest pieces of vintage Yu-Gi-Oh merch out there. But when it comes to practicality? Well, let's just say the reviews on this watch make it clear it is not meant for everyday wear. The Duel Disk is a bit cumbersome, you know?

Of course, this is not the only kind of Duel Disk merchandise you can collect. There are all sorts of figures dedicated to the tech including premium replicas and even model kits. But if you want something more function, you'll have to d-d-duel your wallet for one of these timeless Kaiba watches.

On a scale of one to ten, how badly do you need this watch now? Or is your Yu-Gi-Oh love not as strong as you thought? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.