Yuri Is My Job Anime Announced

With 2022 set to see two new major anime adaptations hit the scene in Chainsaw Man and Junji Ito's Uzumaki, the medium of anime isn't going to stop adapting manga stories to the small screen any time soon. Such is the case with the upcoming adaptation of Yuri Is My Job! a romantic comedy series that first arrived in 2016 and will now be adapted by Studio Passione and Studio Lings. With Passione having previously worked on the likes of Mieruko-Chan and High School DxD Hero and Lings having worked on Love To Lie Angle, the new yuri series is in good hands.

Twitter Outlet Anime TV Japan shared the news of the upcoming anime adaptation along with a new poster showing off the main two characters of the romantic comedy series in Hime and Mitsuki, who are set to be voiced by Yui Ogura and Sumire Ueska respectively:

Yuri is My Job! Anime Adaptation Officially Announced!



(Animation Production: Passione × STUDIO LINGS)



The official description of Yuri Is My Job, for those who might not be familiar with the comedic manga, reads as such from the printed story's publisher, Kodansha who also produced the likes of Attack on Titan, Fairy Tail, and The Seven Deadly Sins to name a few:

"The new, hilarious yuri comedy! Hime gets roped into working at a weird café where the waitresses pretend to be students at an all-girl boarding school. She's strangely taken with her partner Mitsuki, who's so kind to her in front of the customers. There's just one problem … Mitsuki really can't stand her!

Hime is a picture-perfect high school princess—she's admired by all and never trips up! So when she accidentally injures a café manager named Mai, she's willing to cover some shifts to keep her facade intact. To Hime's surprise, the café is themed after a private school where the all-female staff always puts on their best act for their loyal customers. However, under the guidance of the most graceful girl there, Hime can't help but blush and blunder! Beneath all the frills and laughter, Hime feels tension brewing as she finds out more about her new job and her budding feelings..."

