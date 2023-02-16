Figure Skater Yuzuru Hanyu Announces Collab With Cardcaptor Sakura Publisher

It looks like the publisher behind Cardcaptor Sakura is working on a big new title! After all, the team at CLAMP just shared a product reveal with fans that has the entire ice skating fandom in a tizzy. The publisher is creating a book in tandem with figure skater Yuzuru Hanyu, and it will tie in with an upcoming performance by the athlete.

According to CLAMP, the team was asked to draw a tie-in picture book that goes with Hanyu's solo show titled Gift. The show, which is slated to take place at the Tokyo Dome on February 26th, promises to convey the program to fans all over the world. And of course, Hanyu's devoted fanbase is eager to check out the CLAMP title.

"We were really surprised when we received this consultation," CLAMP said about Gift in a new statement. "We want to help deliver another Gift conceived by Mr. Hanyu to everyone through this picture book which is different from the unprecedented Gift performance."

Hanyu also commented on his CLAMP collaboration and told fans he sought out the publisher as his first choice. "This time, I have created the story of Gift by envisioning many different things. In my imagination, there is also a picture book story called Gift, and I wanted CLAMP to bring it to life."

Of course, it is easy to see why CLAMP's deal with Hanyu has fans outside the manga world intrigued. The figure skater is perhaps the biggest name in the sport right now. The award-winning skater is considered one of the best in history, and fans were left to mourn in 2022 when Hanyu announced plans to leave competitive figure skating behind. Now, the athlete is pursuing work professionally, and his first post-competitive show has fans expecting big things. Now, CLAMP will help Hanyu exceed those expectations, so fans can look forward to more updates on the publisher's picture book soon!

What do you make of this latest CLAMP collaboration? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.

HT – ANN