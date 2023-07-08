My Adventures with Superman Gets Its Own Anime Ending: Watch

My Adventures with Superman has introduced a new anime styled take on DC Comics' most iconic superhero, and thus it's only appropriate that My Adventures with Superman has also gotten its own anime ending theme sequence as well! My Adventures with Superman originally got a lot of attention from both Superman and anime fans due to the promise of showcasing Superman in a whole new way, but it became a lot clearer that this new animated series would be a full on anime inspired showcase overall. Now that the new series has officially premiered, it's been revealed just how anime My Adventures with Superman really is!

Before the new animated series fully premiered, Adult Swim promoted My Adventures with Superman with the reveal of its full anime opening. This had fans wondering just how anime influenced the final project would be, and this goes right down to the root of the ending theme sequence as well which features Jimmy Olsen walking across photos taken throughout the series while the credits roll. It's clear there's a lot of anime love from beginning to end with this sequence. Check it out below as spotted by @SteelSandRun on Twitter:

They gave My Adventures with Superman an anime ending and it's so coolpic.twitter.com/Y44Ah6uS99 — Turtle 🔱 (@SteelSandRun) July 7, 2023

Where to Watch My Adventures With Superman

My Adventures With Superman has finally premiered its first two episodes, and they are now streaming with Max as of this writing. One new episode of the series will be airing each following Thursday with new episodes releasing Fridays on Max. Encore showings will then air on Fridays at 7:00 p.m. ET/PT on Adult Swim and Saturdays at midnight on Toonami. Starring Jack Quaid as Clark Kent, Alice Lee as Lois Lane, and Ishmel Sahid as Jimmy Olsen, Adult Swim teases My Adventures with Superman as such:

"My Adventures with Superman is a serialized coming-of-age story catching up with twenty-somethings Clark Kent, the bright and driven Lois Lane, and their best friend Jimmy Olsen as they begin to discover who they are and everything they can accomplish together as an investigative reporting team at the Daily Planet. The story follows Clark as he builds his secret identity as Superman and explores his own mysterious origins. Lois, on her way to becoming a star reporter, teams up with photographer Jimmy Olsen to break the stories that matter. All the while, Clark and Lois are falling in love… as Lois gets closer and closer to uncovering his secret identity! Our trio share adventures, take down bad guys, stumble over secrets, and discover what it means to be heroes in their own right."

