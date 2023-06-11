Zom: 100 Bucket List of the Dead Releases New Trailer, Poster

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead is one of the major new anime adaptations to keep an eye on this Summer, and now fans have gotten another look at what to expect from the new anime with a new trailer and poster! Haro Aso and Kotaro Tokata's Zom 100 manga has really taken the zombie world by storm for its different take on the Horror genre, and now even more fans than ever will see how the very positive characters in this world approach the horrors and world ending results of the recent zombie apocalypse happening all around them.

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead will be premiering next month as part of the new slate of anime coming in the Summer 2023 anime schedule, and Viz Media is celebrating with a new trailer and poster highlighting the newest additions to the cast. Joining the previously announced Shuichiro Umeda as Akira Tendo and Tomori Kusonoki as Shizuka Mikazuki are Makoto Furukawa as Kenichiro "Kencho" Ryuzaki and Minami Takahashi as Beatrix Amerhauser. You can check out the newest trailer for Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead in the video above, and the newest poster below:

Where to Watch the New Zom 100 Anime

Directed by Kazuki Kawagoe for Bug Films, Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead will be premiering on July 9th with Hulu and Netflix. The rest of the staff includes the likes of including Hiroshi Seko as script supervisor, Kii Tanaka as character designer, Junpei Fukuchi as zombie designer, and Makoto Miyazaki as composer. The opening theme is titled "Song of the Dead" as performed by KANA-BOON, and the ending theme is titled "Happiness of the Dead" as performed by Shiyui. As for what to expect from this new anime, Viz Media teases Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead as such:

"Surviving a zombie apocalypse beats being a wage slave any day! After spending years slaving away for a soul-crushing company, Akira's life has lost its luster. He lives in a trash-filled apartment, his pay is abysmal, and he can't even muster up the nerve to confess his love to his beautiful co-worker. But when a zombie apocalypse ravages his town, it gives him the push he needs to live for himself. Now Akira's on a mission to complete all 100 items on his bucket list before he...well, kicks the bucket."

