Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead Promo Reveals Opening, Ending Themes

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead is gearing up for its anime debut later this Summer, and a new promo for the upcoming Zom 100 anime has revealed the opening and ending themes for the new series! Haro Aso and Kotaro Takata's Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead manga series has made waves with fans for offering up a whole new kind of take on the zombie apocalypse than fans will see in other series, and soon even more fans will get to see Zom 100's wacky characters crossing off their list of things to do before they become zombies.

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead will be making its anime debut on July 9th around the world, and the anime is steadily revealing more of what it has to offer with the new slate of episodes coming soon. This includes a newly released promo for the Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead anime that you can check out in the video above. It's here fans get the first taste of its opening theme titled "Song of the Dead" as performed by KANA-BOON, and the ending theme titled "Happiness of the Dead" as performed by Shiyui. Check out the announcement for Zom 100 anime's opening and ending themes below:

Where to Watch the Zom 100 Anime

Directed by Kazuki Kawagoe for Bug Films, Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead will be premiering on July 9th with Hulu and Netflix. The first additions to the cast include Shuichiro Umeda as Akira Tendo and Tomori Kusonoki as Shizuka Mikazuki, with the first members of the staff including Hiroshi Seko as script supervisor, Kii Tanaka as character designer, Junpei Fukuchi as zombie designer, and Makoto Miyazaki as composer. As for what to expect from this new anime, Viz Media teases Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead's anime as such:

"Surviving a zombie apocalypse beats being a wage slave any day! After spending years slaving away for a soul-crushing company, Akira's life has lost its luster. He lives in a trash-filled apartment, his pay is abysmal, and he can't even muster up the nerve to confess his love to his beautiful co-worker. But when a zombie apocalypse ravages his town, it gives him the push he needs to live for himself. Now Akira's on a mission to complete all 100 items on his bucket list before he...well, kicks the bucket."

