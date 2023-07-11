Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead Shares Behind-The-Scenes Look at Premiere's Coolest Scene

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead has had one of the most notable premieres of the Summer 2023 anime schedule, and the anime has shared a behind-the-scenes look at the coolest moment from Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead's anime debut! The anime taking on Haro Aso and Kotaro Tokata's original Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead manga was one of the most anticipated new releases of the Summer overall, and reactions to the first episode have fulfilled that promise as fans were introduced to a wildly positive new take on the zombie apocalypse.

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead's first episode introduces fans to the main character, Akira Tendo, who signed on with a production company before being exploited by the amount of work he was forced to do over the years since. It had gotten to such a point that when he finds out zombies have destroyed the world, he celebrates the fact he no longer has to go to work. It's this initial zombie attack scene that really got fans' attention, and you can check out a behind-the-scenes look at how that scene came to life below from Zom 100's official Twitter account:

Behind the Scenes!



Production sequence from the exhilarating #Zom100 Episode 1 scene where Akira escapes from zombies!

Where to Watch Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead

Directed by Kazuki Kawagoe for Bug Films, Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead is now streaming on Hulu, Netflix, and Crunchyroll. The core cast includes Shuichiro Umeda as Akira Tendo, Tomori Kusonoki as Shizuka Mikazuki, Makoto Furukawa as Kenichiro "Kencho" Ryuzaki, and Minami Takahashi as Beatrix Amerhauser. The opening theme is titled "Song of the Dead" as performed by KANA-BOON, and the ending theme is titled "Happiness of the Dead" as performed by Shiyui.

As for what to expect from this new anime, Viz Media teases Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead as such, "Surviving a zombie apocalypse beats being a wage slave any day! After spending years slaving away for a soul-crushing company, Akira's life has lost its luster. He lives in a trash-filled apartment, his pay is abysmal, and he can't even muster up the nerve to confess his love to his beautiful co-worker. But when a zombie apocalypse ravages his town, it gives him the push he needs to live for himself. Now Akira's on a mission to complete all 100 items on his bucket list before he...well, kicks the bucket."

