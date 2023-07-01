Zom 100: Bucket List of The Dead is Coming to Crunchyroll

Zom 100: Bucket List of The Dead is about to have a big summer. With the arrival of the anime adaptation this month, the series also has a live-action film landing on Netflix on August 3rd. While the series has been confirmed to arrive on Hulu in a few days, the story of Akira Tendo will also be making its way to Crunchyroll, as has been confirmed in a new press release from the streaming service. Get ready to fight zombies and check some major things off your bucket list.

Zom 100: Bucket List of The Dead first began as a manga series in 2018 from creators Haro Aso and Kotaro Takata. The series has continued via its printed story since its debut, examining a world overrun by a zombie apocalypse. While zombies are nothing new to the anime world, the concept surrounding Zom 100, and its star Akira Tendo, adds an interesting mix to the fold. While Akira might be facing down a horde of the undead, his happiness at no longer needing to go to work might trump the horror outside his door.

(Photo: Bug Films)

Zom 100's Crunchyroll Debut

The undead anime will arrive on Crunchyroll on July 9th, as the series will be simulcast with its airing in Japan. Animated by Bug Films, the series will see voice actors Shuichiro Umeda, Tomori Kusonoki, Makoto Furukawa, and Minami Takahashi taking on the roles of Akira Tendo, Shizuka Mikazuki, Kenchiro Ryuzaki, and Beatrix Amerhauser respectively.

If you haven't had the chance to dive into the story of Zom 100: Bucket List of The Dead, here's an official description of the anime adaptation from Crunchyroll, "With three years under his belt at the company from hell, Akira Tendo is mentally and physically spent. All at the ripe old age of twenty-four. Even his crush from Accounting, Saori, wants nothing to do with him. Then, just when life is beginning to look like one big disappointment, it happens. The zombie apocalypse descends on Japan! Surrounded by hordes of hungry zombies, Akira comes to a realization that will forever change his life… "Wait, does this mean I never have to go to work again?" Confess to... party like it's... travel Japan coast to… Now, with his nightmare job no longer, Akira's got his mojo back. Let the bucket listing begin!!"

Via Crunchyroll Press Release