Zom 100: Bucket List of The Dead Live-Action Movie Announces Netflix Premiere

This summer, Zom 100: Bucket List of The Dead will be releasing its new anime adaptation, but the anime medium isn't the only place that this unique undead tale will be landing. Netflix is set to release a new live-action film following the manga's premise, becoming another adaptation in the streaming service's resume. Before Netflix's upcoming event "TUDUM", the platform has revealed when fans can expect the Zom 100: Bucket List of The Dead will arrive.

Zom 100: Bucket List of The Dead first began in 2018 as a manga from creators Haro Aso and Kotaro Takata. To this day, the manga is continuing to release new chapters following a salaryman in Japan named Akira Tendo. While the series might focus on an apocalyptic zombie uprising, Akira's story sees the young man thankful that he no longer has to go to work. Coming to the realization that his days might be numbered in the face of an undead horde, Akira looks to cross a number of things off his bucket list in a world that is fit to bursting with zombies looking to add him to the menu.

Zom 100's Movie Debut

Zom 100: Bucket List Of The Dead's movie will arrive on August 3rd this summer. Luckily for fans, this won't be the only way to consume the creepy comedy as the anime adaptation will be arriving in Japan on July 9th. The upcoming film also released a new poster showing off the main character of the film played by actor Eiiji Akaso.

(Photo: Netflix)

If you haven't had the opportunity to experience this undead comedy, here's how Viz Media describes the official manga series, "Surviving a zombie apocalypse beats being a wage slave any day! After spending years slaving away for a soul-crushing company, Akira's life has lost its luster. He lives in a trash-filled apartment, his pay is abysmal, and he can't even muster up the nerve to confess his love to his beautiful co-worker. But when a zombie apocalypse ravages his town, it gives him the push he needs to live for himself. Now Akira's on a mission to complete all 100 items on his bucket list before he...well, kicks the bucket."

Will you be catching Zom 100's movie and anime series this summer? What has been your favorite zombie anime to date? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the undead.

