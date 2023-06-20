Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead English Dub Trailer Released

What if your horrible work environment was shattered thanks to a zombie apocalypse? That's the question that arises in the upcoming anime series, Zom 100: Bucket List of The Dead. With the anime series arriving on both Hulu and Netflix this summer on July 9th, the undead series is also planning to unleash an English Dub to anime fans. Before Akira Tendo's wild story unfolds, the series has revealed a new trailer that gives viewers a look at the performers for the English Dub iteration of the show.

Surprisingly enough, Zom 100 will have a big summer not just with its anime debut, but with a live-action feature-length film hitting Netflix as well. The series first arrived as a manga in 2018 from writer Haro Aso and artist Kotaro Takata and has continued releasing new volumes to this day. For the upcoming anime, the series is produced by Bug Films Studio, who fans might know for the production house's work on the likes of Summer Time Rendering, Kubo Won't Let Me Be Invisible, The Ancient Magus' Bride, and The Great Mission to name a few.

Zom 100: English Dub of The Dead

While the original version of Zom 100's anime will arrive this July, the English Dub episodes will land starting on August 6th. The current cast that has been listed so far includes Zeno Robinson as Akira Tendo, Abby Trott as Shizuka Mikazuki, Zander Mobus as Kenichiro Ryuzaki, and Laura Post as Beatrix Amerhauser. The series might have some horror elements in the shambling undead, but the series clearly has a major lean toward humor with its premise.

If you want to learn more about Zom 100: Bucket List of The Dead, Viz Media shared a description for the undead comedy series that is set to be a major addition to the summer anime season, "Surviving a zombie apocalypse beats being a wage slave any day! After spending years slaving away for a soul-crushing company, Akira's life has lost its luster. He lives in a trash-filled apartment, his pay is abysmal, and he can't even muster up the nerve to confess his love to his beautiful co-worker. But when a zombie apocalypse ravages his town, it gives him the push he needs to live for himself. Now Akira's on a mission to complete all 100 items on his bucket list before he...well, kicks the bucket."