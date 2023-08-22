Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead Announces New Release Schedule Following More Anime Delays

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead had one of the strongest first episode premieres of the Summer 2023 anime schedule, but it's unfortunately taken a backstep due to more delays for the anime and has announced a new release schedule for its future episodes as a result! Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead made a strong impact this Summer with both a new anime and live-action adaptation premiering around the same time, but the anime has unfortunately been experiencing delays behind the scenes for the last few episodes. Now it's had an effect on the releases for the rest of the season.

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead has unfortunately announced even more delays for the rest of the anime's debut season, and has detailed a new release schedule for the next few weeks of episodes. Delays have not only impacted future releases for Episode 6 and onward, but Episodes 10-12 currently don't have concrete release dates as a result of these delays. They will be announced at a later date as the anime continues its release through September. You can find a breakdown of the rest of Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead's release schedule below:

Zom 100 Anime's New Release Dates

Episode 6 – August 27

Episode 7 – September 3

Episode 8 – September 17

Episode 9 – September 24th

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead Episodes 10-12 currently don't have concrete release dates, but these new episodes will also be simulcast to Netflix, Hulu, and Crunchyroll alongside their release in Japan. You can currently stream the first five episodes of the new anime that have been released thus far, and Viz Media teases Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead as such:

"After spending years slaving away for a soul-crushing company, Akira's life has lost its luster. He lives in a trash-filled apartment, his pay is abysmal, and he can't even muster up the nerve to confess his love to his beautiful co-worker. But when a zombie apocalypse ravages his town, it gives him the push he needs to live for himself. Now Akira's on a mission to complete all 100 items on his bucket list before he...well, kicks the bucket."

