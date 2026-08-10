This Fire-Type Starter Pokémon Card Just Sold for $750,000 (And No, It Wasn’t Charizard)

The Pokémon TCG has spent decades teaching collectors that Charizard is usually the culprit whenever a vintage Fire-type card reaches a truly absurd price. That logic is understandable. Charizard remains the hobby’s most recognizable monster, and its rarest cards routinely dominate headlines whenever another auction result pushes the market into increasingly ridiculous territory. This time, however, Generation II fans finally have a six-figure inferno of their own, courtesy of one of the rarest versions of Johto’s fully evolved Fire-type starter. Typhlosion has always occupied a slightly different corner of Pokémon nostalgia, beloved by players who began their journeys in Pokémon Gold, Silver, and Crystal but rarely mentioned in the same financial breath as Charizard, Pikachu, or the franchise’s other most bankable icons. One microscopic printing flaw has now changed that conversation. A card that was already coveted for its set, condition, and first-edition status has become the latest proof that the upper end of the Pokémon market can turn nearly invisible manufacturing quirks into monumental premiums.

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A first-edition holographic Typhlosion from 2000’s Neo Genesis expansion has sold privately for $750,000 in an all-cash transaction brokered by Nostalgix. The PSA 10 Gem Mint card also carries an MBA Gold designation, but its defining feature is a tiny printing anomaly beside the set symbol. This is the celebrated “red dot error” Typhlosion, which is significantly rarer than the regular version and tied to a scarce portion of the card’s earliest production. The $750,000 result also blew past the previous benchmark for a PSA 10 Typhlosion. Another copy sold for $415,500 earlier in 2026, meaning this latest transaction raised the high-water mark by $334,500, or more than 80%. Even in a market where Legendary PSA 10 Pokémon cards have repeatedly shattered records and two ultra-rare Snorlax cards recently combined to sell for $183,000, three-quarters of a million dollars for Typhlosion is enough to melt the existing price guide.

What Is the Red Dot Error Typhlosion?

Image Courtesy PriceCharting

The card is Neo Genesis Typhlosion #17/111, often called “T17” by collectors. It depicts Johto’s Fire-type starter evolution roaring amid a wall of flames and has long ranked among the most desirable holographic cards from the Neo era. For collectors who grew up exploring Johto, it was already a grail before the red-dot error entered the equation. A small red ink blemish, commonly described as a printing “hickey,” appears immediately beside the Neo Genesis expansion symbol. The recurring factory anomaly is associated with early first-edition print runs and was likely caused by a speck of debris or another obstruction on the printing plate. It is an almost comically small detail, but error collectors have never needed much real estate to ignite a bidding war. The $750,000 sale also shattered the previous record for a PSA 10 Typhlosion. Another copy sold for $415,500 earlier in 2026, meaning this latest transaction raised the benchmark by $334,500, or more than 80%. Even in a market where Legendary PSA 10 Pokémon cards have repeatedly shattered records and two ultra-rare Snorlax cards recently combined to sell for $183,000, three-quarters of a million dollars for Typhlosion is enough to melt the existing price guide.

How a $750,000 Private Pokémon Card Sale Happens

Image Courtesy Nostalgix

Unlike a public auction, the transaction was completed through Nostalgix’s private network. Nostalgix Founder Nathan Howerton told ComicBook that the company’s role can include sourcing buyers and sellers, qualifying both parties, negotiating terms, coordinating due diligence, preparing purchase agreements, overseeing payment, and arranging secure shipping, vault transfers, or in-person delivery. “Many of these transactions involve seven-figure assets, so trust, discretion, and execution are just as important as finding the right buyer,” Howerton said. “Our goal is to remove as much friction as possible while ensuring both parties have complete confidence throughout the process.” The company expects private sales to become an increasingly important part of the upper reaches of the collectibles market, particularly when sellers value privacy, flexible timing, or direct negotiations more than the spectacle of a public auction. Howerton said Nostalgix is also pursuing major deals involving comics, original comic art, manga, animation art, video games, trading cards, and sports memorabilia.

“Many of the world’s rarest collectibles simply aren’t suited for public auction, whether because of privacy concerns, timing, or the desire to negotiate directly with qualified buyers,” Howerton said. “While I can’t discuss specific transactions before they close, I can say our pipeline includes several deals that would rank among the most significant private sales ever completed in their respective categories.” The result provides another reminder that Charizard does not have a monopoly on record-breaking Pokémon card sales. Typhlosion may lack the fire-breathing dragon’s universal recognition, but supreme scarcity can turn a comparatively overlooked card into a market-defining grail. “The $750,000 private sale of the PSA 10 1st Edition Neo Genesis Typhlosion marks another milestone in the evolution of the high-end Pokémon market,” Howerton said. “True scarcity, historical significance, and condition rarity ultimately drive the highest levels of demand.” In this case, one tiny red dot added an enormous number of zeroes to a card’s value.