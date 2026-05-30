Grand Theft Auto, Stranger Things, Harry Potter, and More Lead This Week’s Biggest Collectible Auctions

This week has been a busy one for collectors thanks to a host of new auctions, and those auctions feature everything from trading cards and television collectibles to classic toys and signed one-of-a-kind video games. There’s simply too much to get to all of it, but this week we are highlighting franchises like Stranger Things, G.I. Joe, Harry Potter, and Grand Theft Auto, so let’s get started with some vintage G.I. Joe.

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Hasbro G.I. Joe Series 6 Defiant Space Shuttle

The classic G.I. Joe toyline is insanely collectible for a number of reasons, including its incredible lineup of playsets. Now one of the most coveted G.I. Joe playsets is up for auction at Goldin, and that is The Defiant. The Defiant was first released in 1987, and is a full-on space vehicle that also operates as a small space station. The set includes the Defiant Space Vehicle as well as a small booster/space station, a crawler/gantry launch platform, and two Joe figures including Payload and Hardtop. This version is graded at AFA EX+/NM 75, and the current bid is for $9,300. The auction ends in 19 days.

Shifting things to film, we’ve got several major autographs on one card in . This Autograph grade 9 card (via Beckett) doesn’t feature just one autograph, but three autographs, and from the lead trio of Daniel Radcliffe (Harry Potter), Emma Watson (Hermione Granger), and Rupert Grint (Ron Weasley). These cards were discoverable in packs at a highly rare 1:110 rate, and the current bid for the rare autographed card is $26,500. The auction ends in 19 days.

Stranger Things Autographed Insert Cards

Staying in the realm of trading cards but moving to television, up for auction at Goldin are multiple cards from the 2025 Topps Stranger Things set. The first card in the spotlight is the Stranger Things Autograph Relics Full Color #1 Millie Bobby Brown Signed Patch Card, which has a grade of PSA NM-MT 8. Not only does the card have Brown’s signature at the bottom, but it has a patch of her main outfit from Stranger Things season 5 alongside it, and the current bid is $1,100.

If you are looking to get two autographs on one card, there is also the 2023 Zerocool Stranger Things Season 4 Dual Autographs Vecna Red card featuring the autographs of Noah Schnapp and Finn Wolfhard. The card has a grade of PSA/DNA Gem MT 10, and like the Eleven card, it is a 1 of 1. The current bid is $100, and the auction for both cards ends in 19 days.

Grand Theft Auto V Signed Game

in anticipation of its release later this year, and now you can own a rare version of the previous hit game in the franchise Grand Theft Auto V. Up for auction at Goldin is a sealed copy of Grand Theft Auto V for PlayStation 3, but what really puts it over the top is that the copy is signed by GTA V actors Steven Ogg, Ned Luke, and Shawn Fonteno. The autographs have been certified by PSA, and this copy also includes the pre-order exclusive Atomic Blimp. The current bid is $275, and the auction ends in 19 days.

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