Superman, TMNT, and The Boys Lead This Week’s Biggest Collectible Auctions

Auctions are some of the best places to find coveted collectibles and memorabilia from some of your favorite franchises, but it’s not just vintage releases you’ll find there. Auctions are also prime places to find items directly from the sets of some of your favorite shows, and in some cases, it is like suddenly adding a piece of history to your collection. That’s why we are highlighting some of this week’s most interesting collectible auctions, including ones tied to Superman, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and The Boys.

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You Can Add Costumes From The Set of The Boys To Your Collection

Propstore Auction has built an entire collection around Prime Video’s hit series The Boys, and it includes some amazing items that will delight any fan of the franchise. This auction includes everything from glasses and pins to bags and posters, and there’s even prosthetic limbs from some of the show’s more brutal sequences.

There’s also several unique types of times that stand out from the pack, including a Homelander Vought Tower Oversized Conference Room Ceiling Panel. This is one part of the panel that can be seen on the ceiling of The Seven’s conference room, and the panels were still in place during the epic battle in The Boys finale. The dimensions of this panel are 85″ x 6″ x 70″, and the current bid is $450.

Another interesting item is a set of Temp V Vials and a pair of Compound V Vials. The Compound V vials are bigger and show a blue liquid inside to replicate the serum that gives so many Supes their powers. There are also two Temp V vials, which showcase the green concoction that gives people powers for around 24 hours. The current bid is $1200.

The most coveted items in the auction are the stunt costumes, and there are many to choose from. There are several Billy Butcher costumes available, and there are two Homelander costumes available, with the Homeland’s Hero Supe Costume currently commanding a bid of $22,500. There are also listings for Queen Maeve’s Photo Double Costume ($2,500), A-Train’s Hero Supe Costume ($3,500), and Starlight’s Version 2 Hero Supe Costume, which has a current bid of $13,000. You can check out all of the costumes here.

You’ll Believe A Superhero Can Fly With Superman Costume Auction

If you are looking for something that helped bring the DC Universe to the big screen, you can’t go wrong with Superman, and in this case, Christopher Reeve’s Superman costume from Superman III. This auction features the darker costume variant that Superman wore after being exposed to synthetic Kryptonite, and it came from Planet Hollywood.

The costume was well-worn during filming, and the original elements are the tunic and tights, as later on three replica elements were added to complete the suit in the boots, the cape, and the yellow belt. There is color fading on the exposed areas, but you can see more of the original color come through on the areas that were covered by the boots. There are also some runs in the fabric and splits at the bottom of the tights, but that only goes to show that this was indeed a used Superman suit during filming.

There’s even a chance this suit was used in previous films, as it’s known that Superman components were reused throughout the production of the movies. This is truly a piece of DC and Hollywood history, and the current bid for the suit is $30,000. You can check it out right here.

The Suits That Brought Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles To Life

While we are talking about heroes on the big screen, the fearsome foursome known as the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles took cinemas by storm with their series of hit films, and now you can own a piece of that history with some one-of-a-kind items from the set, starting with everyone’s favorite pizza-loving Turtle, Michelangelo.

That includes components from Michelangelo’s turtle suit and Donatello’s turtle suit, and both items come from Planet Hollywood. This particular auction includes Michelangelo’s foam latex head over a fiberglass and metal armature, and as you can see in the image, there’s also a resin mouth and acrylic eyes that are set within it. The head is from Stuart Gillard’s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III, and it’s experienced some serious deterioration over the years.

The shorts are actually Donatello’s, and while they were created for production, they were left unfinished. There are also legs marked MA9 and MA11, as well as an arm marked Bobby. All of these items are part of this one auction, which has a starting bid of $1000 and is expected to go for between $2000 and $4000. You can check out the Michelangelo set here, and you can find even more Turtles items right here.

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