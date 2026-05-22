Grand Theft Auto 6 Release Date Confirmed By Take Two

Take-Two Interactive has confirmed the release date for their mega-anticipated Grand Theft Auto 6 is on track to be the biggest video game launch of all time. The company revealed that, , it’s still on-track to release November 19, 2026 as previously announced. Rumors of the game’s delay flared in recent weeks as we neared six months until launch without a new trailer, price information, or details on what exactly to expect from the title.



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This is wonderful news, as fans were understandably concerned that another delay was imminent, especially when you consider that it’s been 8 years since Rockstar released Red Dead Redemption 2. GTA 6 made its debut in 2023, and at the time, it was slated to hit in 2025. That seemed ambitious, and it very much was, as the game was then delayed to May of 2026. Fans were disappointed once more when the game was pushed back an additional time, with the new date being November 2026. Thanks to the Take-Two investor call, the publisher has reconfirmed that the game is on time and on track for its release date, and that’s wonderful news for fans of the franchise.

JUST IN: Take-Two reaffirms GTA 6 will launch on November 19th this year. pic.twitter.com/CJFiTnJVby — Watcher.Guru (@WatcherGuru) May 21, 2026

Everything We Know About Grand Theft Auto 6

Grand Theft Auto games are almost always some of the most ambitious games of a console’s generation, and Grand Theft Auto 6 will look to continue that trend. There are still many details we don’t know yet, but thanks to some early trailers and footage, we at least have a decent idea of some of the game’s core elements.

That includes its lead characters, as this time around players will follow the story of Lucia Caminos and Jason Duval, and their adventure will take place in the beloved fan-favorite locale of Vice City.

Vice City is supposed to be massive compared to the previous game’s map, but it’s also supposed to be even bigger than Grand Theft Auto 5, which featured an incredibly expansive city to explore. Many of the side missions and mini games will also make their return, as well as some of the eccentric characters fans met along the way last time around, and some new faces, too.

The game will also bring in a feature from Red Dead Redemption 2, which is the game’s richer dialogue system. As for activities, there will be things like boxing, racing, basketball, fishing, hunting, tennis, minigolf, and more, and there will also be a host of new animals to interact with, including alligators. There will also be more extensive missions underwater, and indoor locations will be more frequent as well.

All in all, the game is shaping up to be one of the best entries ever, and fans can finally mark their calendars to get ready for its release. Grand Theft Auto 6 will hit stores on November 19, 2026.

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