Nickelodeon’s Rocko’s Modern Life Has Received The Ultimate Action Figure Set (And Here’s How To Get It)

Nickelodeon has created some beloved animated classics over the years, with shows like Red & Stimpy, Rugrats, Hey Arnold, and Doug all instantly springing to mind. That list also includes everyone’s favorite wallaby, Rocko, and his hit series Rocko’s Modern Life, and now the series has received the ultimate action figure set. It won’t be available forever though, so here’s how to get it before it goes away.

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The new Mondo Rocko’s Modern Life Figure Set is stacked, as not only does it feature a perfect recreation of Rocko himself, but it also features versions of Heffer, Filbert, Spunky, and Turdy that feel as if they stepped out of the show. There are also a host of accessories included, and the set is now up for pre-order right here. This set is limited to 1200, though, so if you want everything in this limited set, you’ll need to make sure you get your order in before it sells out.

Mondo Went All Out With The Rocko’s Modern Life Limited Edition Figure Set

Mondo could have just released a single Rocko figure with a few accessories, but instead they really went all out for the show and brought four other characters to life and combined them into one set. Rocko, Filbert, and Heffer all look fantastic and perfectly capture the unique art style of the series, and the same goes for Spunky and Turdy.

Rocko, Heffer, and Filburt all come with two swappable faceplates, and there are several extremes included among the whole cast. Rocko has a nervous portrait and a freakout portrait, along with hands for both expressions. Then Heffer will have an eating portrait, a belching portrait, a snack hand, a remote hand, and a spread-arms look.

As for Filburt, the character includes a nervous portrait, nervous hands, a freakout portrait, and freakout hands. Then to make things better, each set will come with a Spunky figure and a Turdy Figure, and the turdy figure even has a swappable set of eyes. You can find the entire list of artists and designers on the set and the full list of accessories below.

Artists and Designers

Concept Design – Joe Allard

Sculpt – Brandon Gash

Paint – Mara Ancheta

Packaging Design – Jordan Christianson

Photography – LordBobasaurus

Product includes

Rocko Figure

Heffer Figure

Filburt Figure

Rocko Nervous Portrait

Rocko Nervous Hands

Heffer Eating Portrait

Heffer Snack Hand

Heffer Remote Hand

Filburt Nervous Portrait

Filburt Nervous Hands

Exclusive Items:

Rocko Freakout Portrait

Rocko Freakout Hands

Heffer Belching Portrait

Heffer Spread Arms

Filburt Freakout Portrait

Filburt Freakout Hands

Spunky Figure

Turdy Figure with Eye Swap

The Rocko’s Modern Life Mondo Figure Set retails for $160.00 and is available for pre-order now. It is expected to ship sometime this year.

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