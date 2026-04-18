LEGO, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, And Batgirl Lead This Week’s Biggest Collectible Auctions

Whether you collect classic comics, beloved toylines, or iconic franchises, there’s likely an auction built just for you. That’s certainly the case in this week’s biggest collectible auctions, as there are some amazing items to pick up for collectors across multiple genres and lines. If you happen to be a fan of limited LEGO sets, classic Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles toys, marquee issues featuring Batgirl, or rare Spider-Man artwork, we’ve got something perfect for your collection.

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First up, we are diving into the LEGO universe for two cosmic-focused sets. The first is the LEGO Classic Space Cosmic Fleet Voyager, which was originally released in 1986. The item is graded at AFA 80+ Near Mint, and it is currently the only graded example of the set recorded. The set features a host of intricate details, four minifigures, and a rover vehicle, and there’s a higher piece count in this set as well. The current bid is $1,100, and if you want to add this to your collection, you have two days to do so.

Star Wars Collector Series Death Star II

Staying in the LEGO universe, we are moving to the world of Star Wars for the LEGO Star Wars Ultimate Collector Series Death Star II. The set was released in 2005, and it features a version of the Death Star that is in the middle of construction, with over 3000 pieces included. Since then, there has been another Death Star release, but that was rather divisive in terms of design, and this current bid of $700 comes in under that new price point. If you want to add it to your collection, there are two days left to make it happen.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Go Undercover

Next, we are jumping into the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles universe and the classic Playmates toys from 1994. The figure we are focusing on is the Undercover Donatello figure that features Donatello trying to go under the radar with a hat and trench coat. He also comes with a communicator and a phone, and the figure itself boasts an impressive AFA 80 grade. There are only 7 versions graded higher, and if you want to add this to your collection, you have two days to bid, and the current bid is $1650.

Detective Comics #359 and Todd McFarlane and Rick Magyar Spider-Man #11 Original Art Page

Let’s shift things to comics, and we’ll start with an iconic first appearance in the Bat-Family. Detective Comics #359 is the first appearance of Batgirl, and right now there’s an issue up for auction that carries a CGC grade of 9.6. There have only been three near mint+ 9.6 copies over the years, and only one near mint or mint 9.8, which was five years ago. If you are in need of an impressive copy of a classic character’s first appearance, the current bid is $1450, and there are 19 days to go.

The final entry of our round-up moves to the Marvel universe and a classic Spider-Man creative team. Right now, there are a variety of original Spider-Man art pages, and the one we’re focusing on today is the Todd McFarlane and Rick Magyar original art page from Spider-Man #11. The art is page 10 of the issue, and features Spider-Man front and center as he is poised on the side of a wall looking at the city below. The classic McFarlane Spider-Man vibes are there, and if you want to add this to your collection, you’ve got 20 days to bid, with the current bid at $13,500.

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