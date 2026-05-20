Three Years Ago, Dragon Ball Z Set a Record It’s Never Going to Break

Dragon Ball Z is one of the most iconic anime series out there. Its imagery and lore are (by this point) so well-known all over the world that the series routinely brings in new fans who have never actually seen a single episode of the anime. Dragon Ball Z has also made major gains in the high-end collectibles market, as the iconic characters and moments of the series get immortalized as figurines, artwork, and other such merchandise.

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As stated, the increased fame and brand appeal of Dragon Ball Z have made its merchandise more and more valuable as the years go on. In fact, it was only about three years ago that Dragon Ball Z set a new record at auction, and it’s a record that the series is not likely to break again.

Vegeta’s Greatest Moment Became Dragon Ball Z’s Biggest Sale

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In October of 2023, a single animated cell from Dragon Ball Z Season 4 sold for $144,000 at a Heritage Auctions sale. It was the highest price paid at auction for a piece of Dragon Ball artwork from either the manga or anime, and it’s no coincidence that the image is one of the most iconic scenes in all of Dragon Ball Z.

Dragon Ball Z‘s “Buu Saga” was the most epic story arc and battle of the series. When Buu was unleashed upon the world, it took the sacrifices of many Z-Fighters to end the threat. A big twist early in the story, during the “Babidi Saga”, is when Vegeta seems to once again switch sides, allowing Buu’s master, the evil sorcerer Babidi, to restore him to his original “evil self.” Branded as “Majin Vegeta,” the transformation ultimately turns out to be ineffective. Vegeta demonstrates enough innate goodness to conquer his own evil. Instead, the Saiyan prince does the most noble thing imaginable and unleashes his power in a massive blast, sacrificing himself to try and take Buu out and protect his family, friends, and adopted home (Earth).

Majin Vegeta’s final dialogue with Piccolo is one of the most iconic moments in the entire Dragon Ball series. It perfectly summed up Vegeta’s massive character arc in the DBZ, having gone from vicious, psychotic Saiyan conqueror to Goku’s greatest ally and one of the most powerful heroes in the universe. It stands alongside Goku’s very first Super Saiyan transformation against Freeza, and Gohan’s epic Super Saiyan 2 transformation in his climactic showdown against Perfect Cell. However, there is literally a measurable price difference in these moments: a production image of Gohan vs. Cell only got $11,000 at auction, compared to Majin Vegeta earning $144,000.

Really, it should surprise no longtime Dragon Ball fans that Vegeta is, quite literally, the MVP of the series. The bad boy Saiyan Prince remains one of the biggest and most iconic ambassadors of the anithero archetype, and deserves all the riches for it.

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