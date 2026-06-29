A Real Ghostbusters Action Figure Collection is Selling for a Frighteningly Affordable Price

Collectors of vintage toys can usually build a collection in one of two ways; having very deep pockets or a lot of patience for the right auctions. Those looking to dive into Kenner’s The Real Ghostbusters may have been given one the best opportunities they are going to get to begin and largely complete their collection in one bargain swoop.

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A listing on eBay offers a huge collection of 32 boxed figures from Kenner’s original waves of toys from the 80s animated series, itself based on the ever-popular 1984 horror-comedy hit movie, at a very reasonable $3,000. These figures are not graded, but do all come in their own protective clamshell cases, and for around $90 a figure it is a frighteningly good price. Although loose figures only sell for around $20, sealed items, some of which are in this collection, have sold for over $200. For anyone with the money available, it would be a very wise investment that will only become more valuable over time for serious collectors.

The Real Ghostbusters is a Kenner Gem That Could Be Worth Big Money

The Real Ghostbusters was one of Kenner’s biggest successes of the late 1980s. Using the same 3.75-inch format that had served its Star Wars range so well, Kenner produced ten waves of figures over five years between 1986 and 1991. During the height of the cartoon’s popularity, the toy line became one of the must have action figure sets for children of the late 80s. Obviously, this means there are some iconic figures that are now worth very little to collectors – even in mint condition – and some later additions to the line that have become much more sought after.

This listing is a treasure trove for those looking to gather together many variants of the show’s main busting team, as contains a set of figures with crazy contraptions, Slimed Heroes, Fright Features, Super Fright Features, and Screaming Heroes, as well as the full six-figure Monsters range, which brought classic creatures like Wolfman, Dracula, Frankenstein, and Quasimodo into the Ghostbusters’ world.

While the asking price will put off those just looking for cheap and cheerful loose figures to please their nostalgic vein, the $3,000 figure is certainly not over the top. Several lesser known waves of Ghostbusters toys from Kenner’s range, especially if carrying an AFA-grading score, have been sold through the likes of Heritage Auctions for upwards of $700 each. While there is no guarantee that the figures included in this set would command that kind of price, just a handful of decent prices would make the purchase worth it. Right now, these figures have not yet sold, meaning either there is a belief that this is still too much to pay for the 32-item set, or the right person has just not seen it yet.

Either way, with the Ghostbusters franchise gearing up for a new animated series, now could be the perfect time to look at investing in some of the franchise’s earliest merchandise. For anyone who grew up trapping ghosts in their living room, or for the completist still hunting that elusive figure to finish a wave, a ready-made, this collection is one that doesn’t come around very often, and may well be worth emptying your wallet for.

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