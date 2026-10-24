DC Broke Its Weirdest Silver Age Rule for the Cover of This Iconic Villain’s First Appearance

In the 1950s and 60s, conventional wisdom at DC Comics was that gorillas meant sales. Yes, really: the publisher had hard data to support that, for some reason, a comic almost always sold better with a gorilla on the cover. For a while, there was even an informal rule put forward by publisher Julius Schwartz that writers and artists should aim for one gorilla cover every month across all titles. The results are easy to see: Superman fought Titano the Super-Ape, Batman teamed with Mogo the Bat-Ape and battled the Gorilla Boss of Gotham City, and DC’s anthology mystery, science fiction, and war titles were full of bizarre simians like the “Gorilla Witch” and the “Mod Gorilla Boss” (somehow a different character than the Gorilla Boss of Gotham City). But one ape stands out above the rest: Gorilla Grodd, the scheming simian that has threatened the Flash and the world since his 1959 debut in The Flash #106. There’s only one thing: despite being created because of editorial’s gorilla mandate, Grodd is nowhere to be found on his first appearance’s cover.

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For The Flash #106, Carmine Infantino’s cover instead emphasizes the “Pied Piper of Peril,” another storied member of Flash’s rogues’ gallery who makes his debut in the issue. The “Menace of the Super-Gorilla” is confined to the comic’s inside pages, apparently not even meriting a text mention on the cover. Despite this ignominious debut, Grodd has gone on to become one of the Flash’s most beloved villains, and arguably a stand-out in DC’s pantheon of villains as a whole. Next year, Grodd is set to headline his own mini-series, The People v. Gorilla Grodd, on HBO Max – a decision met with some bafflement, but also eager anticipation from hardcore DC fans. Ahead of the series debut, those same dedicated fans have the chance to bid on a rare copy of The Flash #106, up for auction through Hakes. The book is only graded by the CGC (Certified Guarantee Company) at a 3.5, but that’s unlikely to dissuade many fans, as the comic is incredibly rare in any condition.

How Gorilla Grodd Became One of the Flash’s Greatest Villains

Image Courtesy of DC Comics.

The Flash #106 hit newsstands in February of 1959, an auspicious month for DC that also marked the debut of the “Supergirl from Krypton” in the pages of Action Comics #252. “Menace of the Super-Gorilla” was the first part of a three-issue story featuring Gorilla Grodd, running through #107 and concluding in #108. Grodd somehow manages to miss the cover of these issues (in favor of a marathon contestant running backward and the Flash on a treadmill, respectively), as well as his next appearance, in The Flash #115. That issue’s cover story is instead the infamous “Day the Flash Weighed 1,000 lbs,” one of the poster children for just how silly DC’s covers got in the Silver Age. In the initial three-parter, Grodd is introduced as a fugitive from Gorilla City, a super-advanced civilization of pacifist gorillas living hidden away in the African jungles. The telepathic Grodd is their society’s last criminal, and has ventured into man’s world hoping to experiment on humanity’s greatest mind, enabling him to master the secret of mind control and take over the world.

The Flash teams with Solovar, king of Gorilla City, to re-capture Grodd, who escapes from the Gorilla City authorities twice using his telepathic abilities. In #107, he’s even able to exert mental control over a race of bird-men living within the Earth’s crust. Thwarted at every turn by the Flash, Grodd remained steadfast in his goal of world domination, returning in three further Silver Age issues (#127, #155, and #172) to battle the Scarlet Speedster – in two of them, he even rates the cover. Despite this, Grodd remained a relatively infrequent opponent of the Flash, with writers favoring Flash’s street-level, blue collar rogues over Grodd’s machinations of global conquest. The early Bronze Age saw him pitted against Superman on two occasions, including as a charter member of the “Anti-Justice League” assembled by Queen Bee. However, it would be a different super-villain team that propelled Grodd into the upper echelon of DC villainy.

Why Most Fans Don’t Remember Gorilla Grodd Because of the Comics

Image Courtesy of DC Comics.

Gorilla Grodd was also a charter member of the Legion of Doom, the “Anti-Justice League” appearing in TV’s The Super-Friends, setting him apart in the impressionable minds of a generation of comic book fans as one of DC’s greatest villains. He was also given a starring role in Gerry Conway’s Secret Society of Super-Villains comic series, which (along with the Super-Friends), served as a major influence over Justice League and Justice League: Unlimited’s Legion of Doom. Voiced by Powers Boothe in both series, Grodd was a major figure, serving as the architect of the Legion of Doom and one of the greatest threats the animated Justice League faced. A lighter depiction of Grodd would also make frequent appearances on Batman: The Brave and the Bold. In the delightfully over-the-top “Gorillas in Our Midst,” Grodd even teams with Monsieur Mallah and the Gorilla Boss to form the super-villain team “G.A.S.P” (Gorillas and Apes Seizing Power).

Grodd made the leap to live-action through numerous Arrowverse appearances, including an infamously campy episode of Legends of Tomorrow where he travels back in time to assassinate Barrack Obama. From the set pictures we have of a motor-scooter riding Grodd in The People v. Gorilla Grodd, it looks as if the tone for the DCU’s version of the villain might not be much more serious – although it’s difficult to envision a “serious” take on a telepathic, hyper-intelligent gorilla really being possible. The inherent silliness of Grodd is exactly what makes him a fan favorite: he represents the comic book medium at its most fun, managing to embrace an inherently campy premise without descending into self-parody. As the practical distillation of the madcap world of Silver Age DC Comics, it’s no wonder Grodd’s first appearance is such a sought-after collector favorite. With the series on the horizon, prices for the book have every potential to soar, and upcoming auctions like the sample being sold through Hakes will provide collectors with a solid idea of where the market for Grodd’s first appearance is headed.

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