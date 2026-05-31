DC Fans Point out Major Issue with Supergirl’s Popcorn Bucket

In one of the worst-designed promotional items in movie history, a new Supergirl popcorn bucket has fans wondering what is going on. When big movies come out, there are often popcorn buckets for the movies that offer an amount similar to a large popcorn purchase at the snack bar. These are usually just regular buckets, although there are some cases where they are also shaped like something from the movie. Regardless, the idea is to get a collectible to put on the shelves at home, but still get enough popcorn to eat during the movie. It seems the new Supergirl popcorn bucket is ignoring the entire idea that it is supposed to hold enough popcorn for the customers to enjoy.

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Fans on X responded to a post by DCFilmNews that advertised the new Supergirl popcorn bucket. They shared a video of the Lobo “bucket,” and then added the caption, “New look at the Lobo Popcorn Bucket for ‘SUPERGIRL’.” Fans on X were quick to point out the problems here.

New look at the Lobo Popcorn Bucket for 'SUPERGIRL'. 🍿 pic.twitter.com/nbt5eBs0Nl — DC Film News (@DCFilmNews) May 30, 2026

Supergirl’s Lobo Popcorn Bucket Holds Almost No Popcorn

Image Courtesy of Warner Bros.

The Supergirl popcorn bucket isn’t a bucket at all. It is Lobo on his motorcycle, and when Lobo is removed, there is a small hole under his seat to load in the popcorn. However, this is a small item, held easily in one person’s hand, and it barely holds one scoop of popcorn. Most popcorn collectible buckets hold a little less than a large regular tub, so a family can share it. As X users pointed out, one person might be lucky to get a few handfuls of popcorn before it’s empty if they buy this before the Supergirl movie.

One X user said it “hardly qualifies” as a “bucket,” with another joking it is just a “popcorn vessel.”

Popcorn vessel 🤷‍♂️ — DC Film News (@DCFilmNews) May 31, 2026

That said, there are others who said they plan to buy it anyway, even if there is only a “half handful of popcorn,” showing many fans will buy it as a collectible and not care about having a snack to eat during the Supergirl movie.

I don’t care that it only holds a half handful of popcorn. I’d get it. — Jarrod Schooley (@TheBigBengal) May 30, 2026

Another X user had a good suggestion to ensure they get enough popcorn to eat, while still getting a cool Lobo collectible. “Just give a free bucket of popcorn with purchase of the figure atp. in 5 seconds i went from this is cool to dumb,” they wrote.

just give a free bucket of popcorn with purchase of the figure atp. in 5 seconds i went from this is cool to dumb — zin brew (@ZinBrew) May 31, 2026

Another commenter suggested that this is likely a cash grab by the theaters to sell an overpriced collectible without having to give out any popcorn. “I know this is how cinemas make their money now but c’mon it can barely hold the popcorn.”

i know this is how cinemas make their money now but c'mon it can barely hold the popcorn — coraxcorvax (@unknownone1983) May 31, 2026

There were also some people who had some ideas for better collectibles that would provide a lot of popcorn with a cool bucket. One posted a large Supergirl heeled boot as a giant popcorn bucket.

Seriously if you want people to watch supergirl…. pic.twitter.com/AIe5yz0vGH — Dicepunk Studios (@dicepunkstudios) May 31, 2026

Supergirl comes out in theaters on June 26th. It looks like if people want to enjoy some popcorn with the movie, they might need to pass on the Lobo bucket, or at least ask for the popcorn to be added to a regular tub to ensure there is enough for the family.

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