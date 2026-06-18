G.I. Joe’s Most Expensive Toy Defiant Space Shuttle Sold For 20K But That’s Way Less Than the Previous Record

One of the hallmarks of the original G.I. Joe toyline was its massive selection of vehicles and playlets, and the sheer scale and amount of vehicles and playsets will likely never be matched. In 1987, one particular G.I. Joe release became the most expensive toy to produce, which also made it highly coveted due to its price and scarcity. The rare toy just sold for over 20,000, which is immensely impressive, though it still didn’t come close to the previous record the toy set.

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A highly graded 1987 Hasbro G.I. Joe Series 6 Defiant Space Shuttle sold through Goldin for an impressive $26,229. When it was made, the Defiant Space Shuttle was the most expensive toy to produce, hitting shelves for a range between $99.99 and $129.99. Adding to its rarity is the fact that it didn’t last long on store shelves, as it left stores 2 years later. That said, while it did bring in an impressive amount, it still didn’t get near the previous record for the set, which LCG Auctions sold for $57,596 in 2024 as part of their 2024 Summer Premier Auction.

Why Didn’t The Defiant Space Shuttle Meet The Previous Auction Record?

The Defiant Space Station Playset was complete and in impressive condition across both auctions, so if you were looking to add a high-graded version of this iconic toy to your collection, you couldn’t go wrong with either. That said, there are some key differences that might have contributed to the previous version commanding more money at auction.

The Goldin Defiant Space Shuttle carries an impressive EX+/NM 75 grade, and the toy only sat on a store shelf for two years. In terms of quality and remaining intact, that’s hard to beat, but the LCG Auctions Defiant Space Shuttle version managed to do just that. The LCG version was not only graded a whole 10 points higher at U85, but the U actually stands for Uncirculated, giving it a whole other level of rarity.

The uncirculated version even came with the original cardboard packing slip, and AFA professionals removed that slip for the very first time upon grading the piece. The higher grade definitely made a difference, but it’s the Uncirculated aspect that really had the most impact.

To put that into context, LCG previously auctioned another Defiant Space Shuttle at an 80 grade, which brought in $32,512. That’s higher than the $26, but not in the 50s, which can be attributed to the Defiant being in uncirculated condition.

In both versions of the Defiant, the accessories and compartments were all the same. The Defiant is essentially a vehicle and a small space station all in one, and includes a small shuttle, a booster shuttle, and a crawler/gantry platform with an interior playset full of terminals and interactive accessories. The shuttles even had laser cannons, and one shuttle had a retractable arm as well, with the set also including two G.I. Joe figures in Payload and Hardtop.

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