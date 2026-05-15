YO JOE! Underrated Figure Back In Stock At Entertainment Earth

The GI Joe Classified Series has been delivering some of the best 1/12 scale action figures for the past six years. Each entry comes loaded with accessories and detailed sculpts that harken back to the original 80s line, but with a modern flair.

Want more like this? Get the latest drops, ratings, reviews, and more with the ComicBook Gear Review newsletter — straight to your inbox.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Today I’m coming to you with a PSA (just like the Joes back in the 80s), one figure that flew under the radar is finally back in stock and ready to ship from Entertainment Earth. Check out why the Classified Series Dial Tone figure is a must-have for collectors and order yours on Entertainment Earth now.

This figure was on my top 10 list and is a ton of fun to pose, display and photograph. Jack Morelli AKA Dial Tone first appeared in the GI Joe A Real American Hero line in 1986 and 39 years later is back and better than ever in the GI Joe Classified Series. The added texture and sculpting details in his uniform and removable barret bring a great sense of life into the figure. The headsculpt photographs very well, allowing you to do some really fun storytelling in your displays.

The accessories are a major part of what makes this line so special, each figure comes with everything they need to complete their mission and none demonstrate that better than Dial Tone. His iconic communication pack is the real stand out piece. The multiple paint applications and sliding pieces make this feel less like an accessory and more like an extension of the character himself.

If you haven’t started collecting the GI Joe Classified Series, this is your sign to get on board. Dial Tone is the perfect figure to start with whether you’re a lifelong fan of the franchise or just looking to get into a whole new fandom. Entertainment Earth can jumpstart your collection with many more great figures in stock now and up for pre-order too. Now you know… and knowing is half the battle. Yo Joe!