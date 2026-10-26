New LEGO Report Reveals Extensive Details on 2027’s Huge Superman Set

A new report has shed additional light on 2027’s major LEGO Superman set that is expected to be released. Back in August, a high-profile LEGO leak indicated that the toy brand was in the process of working on a massive version of the iconic Daily Planet. The location, which is the workplace of Superman’s alter ego, Clark Kent, has long been one of the most requested that LEGO fans have wanted to see from the brand’s line of DC Comics products. Now, at long last, the Daily Planet sounds like it will finally get recreated, and we have an idea of how much it should cost.

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Thanks to @BrickTapNews, we now have a number of new details associated with the LEGO Daily Planet model. In total, this Superman playset is said to contain nearly 3,000 pieces, specifically coming in at 2,981. The Daily Planet, which is also claimed to be set number #67011, is expected to retail for close to $300. Assuming that this cost ends up being accurate, it would make the Daily Planet one of the better price-per-piece models to have arrived in quite some time, especially for LEGO products that retail in the hundreds.

As for its release date, the LEGO Daily Planet is also reportedly launching on July 1, 2027. This date makes perfect sense, as the next Superman movie from DC Studios, Superman: Man of Tomorrow, will be hitting theaters a little over a week later on July 9th. As such, it would make all of the sense in the world for LEGO to want to line up this Daily Planet set’s release with the new film.

Image courtesy of DC Studios

Lastly, Brick Tap also happened to detail some of the many different minifigures that should come bundled with the Daily Planet. Expected figures for characters like Superman, Lois Lane, Lex Luthor, and Jimmy Olsen are all said to be included, along with others for Supergirl, Krypto, and Green Lantern (Guy Gardner). Man of Tomorrow’s new villain, Brainiac, is also said to be getting a minifigure as well with this set, along with one character that is still said to be a mystery.

Although we have yet to actually see what the Daily Planet looks like, on paper, this is sounding like one of the most promising LEGO sets to be dropping in 2027. For those who are longtime Superman fans, hopefully, LEGO will do this classic comic book location justice.

What do you think about this LEGO Daily Planet set based on all of this new info? And are you planning to pick it up for yourself when it becomes available? Be sure to let me know down in the comments section.