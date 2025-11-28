LEGO’s First Star Trek Icons Set Releases Today: 3,600-Piece USS Enterprise-D With Nine Minifigures

LEGO‘s eagerly-anticipated first Star Trek Icons set, the USS Enterprise-D, is officially on sale now. Black Friday is a day for LEGO to boldly go where it has never gone before, launching its new Star Trek range, much to the excitement and delight of collectors.

Today, LEGO’s USS Enterprise-D set (10356) is officially available for sale on the LEGO site. There’s a bonus shuttlecraft available while stocks last, and collectors who pick it up today will also qualify for Black Friday deals. Set-specific gifts tend to sell out quickly, so collectors may not want to delay.

Name Piece Count Price Minifigures Star Trek: U.S.S. Enterprise NCC-1701-D 3,600 $399.99 9

Collectors have praised the LEGO Enterprise’s design for being very different to many of the Star Wars LEGO sets, even though they’ve been made by many of the same designers; it incorporates SNOT techniques to make for a fun build, and the beautiful blue plastics make for striking warp nacelles and arrays. This Enterprise model is also notable for a detachable command deck, as featured in several episodes and also Star Trek: Generations.

Impressively, the Enterprise-D comes with nine minifigures, all with accessories:

Captain Jean-Luc Picard with a cup of Earl Grey tea, hot

Commander William Riker with a trombone (another first for LEGO)

Lieutenant Commander Geordi La Forge with a Starfleet engineering case

Lieutenant Commander Data with Spot

Lieutenant Worf with a phaser

Dr. Beverly Crusher with a medical tricorder

Counsellor Deanna Troi with a PADD

Guinan the baretender with a green bottle of Aldebaran whiskey

Wesley Crusher with a portable tractor beam generator (as seen in the episode “The Naked Bow”)

As noted, it’s also available today with a Star Trek shuttlepod (complete with Ensign Ro Laren minifigure). Based on the Onizuka (a shuttlepod seen in Star Trek: The Next Generation), this features wing doors. Collector site BrickFanatics has declared this the best LEGO gift-with-purchase of the year, and it’s available only from November 28 through to December 1.

Name Piece Count Minifigures Star Trek: Type-15 Shuttlepod 261 1

There’s currently no word on the future of the Star Trek line after the USS Enterprise-D, likely meaning LEGO is waiting to see how this particular set sells. That said, the scale of demand is sure to be huge, so collectors may well have an unusual chance of being in at the very beginning of an epic new range.

