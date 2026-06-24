Rocky Star Dolph Lundgren Reveals a Disappointing Update on Future Drago Appearances [Exclusive]

3 years ago, things were looking good for Dolph Lundgren’s legendary villain Ivan Drago. On the back of an excellent appearance in Creed 2, which reframed the Soviet champion in a more layered way, MGM announced a Drago spinoff film, written by Robert Lawton, that would expand his story even further, taking the now impoverished former fighter back to Russia. Unfortunately, since the announcement, the development has conspicuously stopped dead, with very few further announcements. But surely Drago could still return in some way? He remains one of the most iconic figures in Rocky lore, and even if he doesn’t get his promised spinoff, Creed IV could bring him back? We asked Lundgren that very question.

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To celebrate his role as an ambassador for the USA Fencing team ahead of their journey to Los Angeles 2028, we spoke to the action icon about Masters of the Universe‘s box office performance, and what he has next on his schedule, including the possibility of his return as Ivan Drago. With the spinoff seemingly on ice, ComicBook’s Chris Killian asked whether there was a plan for him to reappear in Creed IV. Sadly, it doesn’t sound likely: “I don’t know. I don’t think so. I haven’t heard anything. I doubt it. I think that, you know, Creed is its own universe now, and there’s not much to do with Rocky Balboa or Drago. So, you know, of course, I don’t mind playing the character again, but I don’t think about it. It’s not a big deal in my life. There’s a lot of stuff going on without Drago. He’s still there all the time anyway in the background, so it doesn’t matter.”

What We Know About the Canceled Drago Spinoff

The plan for the Drago spinoff would have followed on from Lundgren’s appearance in Creed II with his son, Ivan, played by hulking MCU star Florian Munteanu. The pair would have fled the US after the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and promised a darker tone than the previous Rocky and Creed movies. Sadly, Lundgren told Michael Rosenbaum on his Inside of You podcast in May 2026 that while the script had been written, the movie was dead after MGM chose to focus on a fourth Creed movie instead. That’s an injustice to Drago, whose story after his fight with Rocky – and his son’s fight with Adonis Creed – deserved further development. And seeing how Russia would take to a toppled former champion against the backdrop of the modern, quiet cold war sounds genuinely compelling.

It’s particularly sad that there’s no future for Drago as the Creed spinoff series has also now moved beyond Sylvester Stallone’s Rocky Balboa, too. Fans of the franchise do at least have Peter Farrelly’s biopic I Play Rocky, which will tell the story of the tumultuous production of the original Rocky in 1976. Stallone has previously shared his rather unflattering opinion of the potential Drago spinoff when it was leaked by press after a long-running feud with producer Irwin Winkler about the Rocky franchise’s rights. In a now-deleted post on Instagram, Stallone said: “Another Heartbreaker… Just found this out…ONCE AGAIN , this PATHETIC 94 year old PRODUCER and HIS MORONIC USELESS VULTURE CHILDREN, Charles And David , are once again picking clean THE BONES of another wonderful character I created without even telling me … I APOLOGIZE to the FANS , I never wanted ROCKY characters to be exploited by these parasites… By the way, I have nothing but respect for Dolph but I wish HE had told me what was going on behind my back.… Keep your REAL friends close.

After that post went viral, Lundgren responded on his own social account clarifying at that time that, “There’s no approved script, no deals in place, no director,” and revealing that he was “under the impression that my friend Sly Stallone was involved as a producer or even as an actor.” He also eased fan concerns that he and Stallone were in conflict, confirming they remained in communication. Whether there’s any future in the franchise for Stallone at all with that conflict still bubbling is doubtful, but it does still feel like the boxing icon could still have a swansong. Just maybe not in the ring this time…

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