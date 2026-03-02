Here’s Every LEGO Set Launching in March 2026

LEGO’s hotly awaited Spring 2026 lineup officially kicks off this month — and it’s one of the most packed release windows in recent memory. Highlights include the stunning new Art set Bridge Over a Pond of Waterloos, the first-ever retail Fortnite BrickHeadz, LEGO’s debut Pokémon sets, a new Lord of the Rings Sauron’s Helmet bust, a Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time diorama, and a wave of brand-new Star Wars Smart Playset sets powered by LEGO’s new Smart Brick technology.
You can find many of the upcoming springtime releases in the “Coming Soon” section on the LEGO website. After launch, they will shift to the “Available Now” section and be available to shop immediately.
Keep in mind that some sets will also be available on Amazon as well, so if something is sold out on the LEGO website, it might be worth checking availability over there as well.
There are a lot of options to potentially add to your wish list, so we’ve broken it all down by theme below:
Art / March 4, 2026
- Claude Monet – Bridge over a Pond of Water Lilies / #31220 / 3,179 pieces / $249.99 – See at LEGO
BrickHeadz / March 1, 2026
- Monsters Inc.: Sulley, Mike & Boo / 3-pack / #40861 / 303 Pieces / $24.99 – See at LEGO
- Fortnite: Supply Llama & Fishstick Figures / #40881 / 300 Pieces / $24.99 – See at LEGO
LEGO City / March 1, 2026
- Police Train Heist / # 60508 / 1313 Pieces / $199.99 – See at LEGO (includes Powered Up functions)
- Audi F1 Race Car with Display Truck / #60493 / 508 Pieces / $44.99 – See at LEGO
LEGO Ideas / March 1, 2026
- Orange Cat / #21376 / 1,755 Pieces / $99.99 – See at LEGO
- Floating Sea Otters / #21366 / 1,234 pieces / $119.99 – See at LEGO
Icons / March 1, 2026
- Ferrari F2004 Car and Michael Schumacher / #11375 / 735 Pieces / $89.99 – See at LEGO
- Ford Model T / #11376 / 1,060 pieces / $130.00 – See at LEGO
- The Lord of the Rings: Sauron’s Helmet / #11373 / 538 Pieces / $69.99 – See at LEGO (includes Sauron minifigure with the One Ring)
- Project Hail Mary / #11389 / 830 Pieces / $99.99 – See at LEGO
Editions / March 1, 2026
- Soccer Ball / #43019 / 1,498 pieces / $129.99 – See at LEGO
- FIFA World Cup Trophy / #43020 / 2,842 pieces / $199.99 – See at LEGO
The Legend of Zelda / March 1, 2026
- Ocarina of Time – The Final Battle / #77093 / 1,003 pieces / $129.99 – See at LEGO (includes Ganondorf, Link, and Princess Zelda minifigures)
Classic LEGO / March 1, 2026
- Up-Scaled Blue Astronaut Minifigure / #40921 /793 pieces / $59.99 – See at LEGO
- London Bus (new edition) / #40953 / 245 Pieces / $19.99 – See at LEGO
- Maersk Container Vessel / #40955 / 1,516 Pieces / $149.99 – See at LEGO (display piece)
Ninjago / March 1, 2026
- Lloyd’s Titan Mech 15th Anniversary / #71860 / 1,293 Pieces / $129.99 – See at LEGO
- Jay’s Dragon Mech Fight / #71853 / 107 Pieces / $19.99 – See at LEGO
Botanical Collection / March 1, 2026
- Sunflower Bouquet / #11502 / 686 Pieces / $59.99 – See at LEGO
- Magnolia Branches / #11510 / 434 Pieces / $49.99 – See at LEGO
Technic / March 1, 2026
- BMW M4 GT3 EVO Race Car / #42226 / 747 pieces / $64.99 – See at LEGO
- Yellow Motorcycle / #42225 / 151 Pieces / $9.99 – See at LEGO
- Jeep Wrangler Rubicon SUV / #42227 / 723 Pieces / $64.99 – See at LEGO
- McLaren MCL39 F1 Car / #42228 / 1,675, $299.99 – See at LEGO
Speed Champions / March 1, 2026
- F1 ACADEMY LEGO Race Car / #77258 / 201 Pieces / $27.99 – See at LEGO
- Audi Revolut F1 Team R26 Race Car / #77259 / 216 Pieces / $27.99 – See at LEGO
Disney / March 1, 2026
- Up: Kevin & Doug Character Builds / #43290 / 628 Pieces / $59.99 – See at LEGO (includes Doug’s cone accessory)
- Sally’s Flowerpot / #43288 / 346 Pieces / $49.99 – See at LEGO
- Piglet’s Birthday Fun / #43305 / 544 Pieces / $39.99 – See at LEGO
- Winnie the Pooh / #43300 / 1,399 pieces / $149.99 – See at LEGO
Duplo / March 1, 2026
- Marvel Dinosaur Spidey-Rex vs. Green Goblin / #10463 / 25 Pieces / $19.99 – See at LEGO
- Mickey & Minnie’s House with Pluto / #10465 / 87 Pieces / $49.99 – See at LEGO
- Peppa Pig Train Ride with Grandpa Pig / #10466 / 35 Pieces / $39.99 – See at LEGO
- Peppa Pig Family House / #10467 / 84 Pieces / $59.99 – See at LEGO
- Peppa Pig Tractor and Market / #10468 / 18 Pieces / $19.99 – See at LEGO
Star Wars Smart Playset Sets / March 1, 2026
LEGO is launching a new product line powered by the Smart Brick. It is a technology-loaded brick with built-in sounds and interactivity designed for younger builders. Note that some Smart Playset sets include the Smart Brick, while others are Smart Brick compatible but require a separate purchase.
- Throne Room Duel & A-Wing (Smart Brick compatible) / #75427 / 962 Pieces / $159.99 – See at LEGO
- Mos Eisley Cantina (Smart Brick compatible) / #75425 / 666 pieces / $79.99 – See at LEGO
- AT-ST Attack on Endor (Smart Brick compatible) / #75424 / 347 Pieces / $49.99 – See at LEGO
- Yoda’s Hut and Jedi Training (Smart Brick compatible) / #75422 / 440 pieces / $69.99 – See at LEGO
- Luke’s Red 5 X-Wing (includes Smart Brick) / #75423 / 581 pieces / $89.99 – See at LEGO
- Luke’s Landspeeder (Smart Brick compatible) / #75420 / 215 pieces / $39.99 – See at LEGO
- Millennium Falcon (Smart Brick compatible) / #75426 / 885 pieces / $99.99 – See at LEGO
- Darth Vader’s TIE Fighter (includes Smart Brick) / #75421 / 473 Pieces / $69.99 – See at LEGO
DC Batman / March 1, 2026
- Batman Logo / #76330 / 678 Pieces / $79.99 – See at LEGO
- Batman v Superman Batmobile / #76331 / 220 Pieces / $29.99 – See at LEGO
- The Batman Batmobile / #76332 / 330 Pieces / $29.99 – See at LEGO
- Batman & Robin Batmobile / #76333 / 272 Pieces / $29.99 – See at LEGO