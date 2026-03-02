Here’s Every LEGO Set Launching in March 2026

LEGO’s hotly awaited Spring 2026 lineup officially kicks off this month — and it’s one of the most packed release windows in recent memory. Highlights include the stunning new Art set Bridge Over a Pond of Waterloos, the first-ever retail Fortnite BrickHeadz, LEGO’s debut Pokémon sets, a new Lord of the Rings Sauron’s Helmet bust, a Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time diorama, and a wave of brand-new Star Wars Smart Playset sets powered by LEGO’s new Smart Brick technology.

Want more like this? Get the latest drops, ratings, reviews, and more with the ComicBook Gear Review newsletter — straight to your inbox.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can find many of the upcoming springtime releases in the “Coming Soon” section on the LEGO website. After launch, they will shift to the “Available Now” section and be available to shop immediately.

Keep in mind that some sets will also be available on Amazon as well, so if something is sold out on the LEGO website, it might be worth checking availability over there as well.

There are a lot of options to potentially add to your wish list, so we’ve broken it all down by theme below:

Art / March 4, 2026

Claude Monet – Bridge over a Pond of Water Lilies / #31220 / 3,179 pieces / $249.99 – See at LEGO

BrickHeadz / March 1, 2026

Monsters Inc.: Sulley, Mike & Boo / 3-pack / #40861 / 303 Pieces / $24.99 – See at LEGO

/ 3-pack / #40861 / 303 Pieces / $24.99 – See at LEGO Fortnite: Supply Llama & Fishstick Figures / #40881 / 300 Pieces / $24.99 – See at LEGO

LEGO City / March 1, 2026

Police Train Heist / # 60508 / 1313 Pieces / $199.99 – See at LEGO (includes Powered Up functions)

/ # 60508 / 1313 Pieces / $199.99 – See at LEGO (includes Powered Up functions) Audi F1 Race Car with Display Truck / #60493 / 508 Pieces / $44.99 – See at LEGO

LEGO Ideas / March 1, 2026

Orange Cat / #21376 / 1,755 Pieces / $99.99 – See at LEGO

/ #21376 / 1,755 Pieces / $99.99 – See at LEGO Floating Sea Otters / #21366 / 1,234 pieces / $119.99 – See at LEGO

Icons / March 1, 2026

Ferrari F2004 Car and Michael Schumacher / #11375 / 735 Pieces / $89.99 – See at LEGO

/ #11375 / 735 Pieces / $89.99 – See at LEGO Ford Model T / #11376 / 1,060 pieces / $130.00 – See at LEGO

/ #11376 / 1,060 pieces / $130.00 – See at LEGO The Lord of the Rings: Sauron’s Helmet / #11373 / 538 Pieces / $69.99 – See at LEGO (includes Sauron minifigure with the One Ring)

/ #11373 / 538 Pieces / $69.99 – See at LEGO (includes Sauron minifigure with the One Ring) Project Hail Mary / #11389 / 830 Pieces / $99.99 – See at LEGO

Editions / March 1, 2026

Soccer Ball / #43019 / 1,498 pieces / $129.99 – See at LEGO

/ #43019 / 1,498 pieces / $129.99 – See at LEGO FIFA World Cup Trophy / #43020 / 2,842 pieces / $199.99 – See at LEGO

The Legend of Zelda / March 1, 2026

Ocarina of Time – The Final Battle / #77093 / 1,003 pieces / $129.99 – See at LEGO (includes Ganondorf, Link, and Princess Zelda minifigures)

Classic LEGO / March 1, 2026

Ninjago / March 1, 2026

Lloyd’s Titan Mech 15th Anniversary / #71860 / 1,293 Pieces / $129.99 – See at LEGO

/ #71860 / 1,293 Pieces / $129.99 – See at LEGO Jay’s Dragon Mech Fight / #71853 / 107 Pieces / $19.99 – See at LEGO

Botanical Collection / March 1, 2026

Sunflower Bouquet / #11502 / 686 Pieces / $59.99 – See at LEGO

/ #11502 / 686 Pieces / $59.99 – See at LEGO Magnolia Branches / #11510 / 434 Pieces / $49.99 – See at LEGO

Technic / March 1, 2026

Speed Champions / March 1, 2026

F1 ACADEMY LEGO Race Car / #77258 / 201 Pieces / $27.99 – See at LEGO

/ #77258 / 201 Pieces / $27.99 – See at LEGO Audi Revolut F1 Team R26 Race Car / #77259 / 216 Pieces / $27.99 – See at LEGO

Disney / March 1, 2026

Duplo / March 1, 2026

Star Wars Smart Playset Sets / March 1, 2026

LEGO is launching a new product line powered by the Smart Brick. It is a technology-loaded brick with built-in sounds and interactivity designed for younger builders. Note that some Smart Playset sets include the Smart Brick, while others are Smart Brick compatible but require a separate purchase.

DC Batman / March 1, 2026