These Masters of the Universe Animation Cels Finally Allowed Skeletor to Defeat He-Man (and Anyone Could Afford Them)

It is over forty years since Skeletor and He-Man first clashed on screen in He-Man and the Masters of the Universe and in all that time Skeletor has never had the upper hand. That changed recently when the pair came face to face in a different arena to the battleground of Eternia, and for once it not He-Man who came out on top. This time it was a pair of 40-year-old animation cels used in the Filmation series that kicked off the franchise back in the early 1980s that allowed the forces of evil to grab a long overdue win. Hand painted and coming with backgrounds, cels from vintage cartoons are surprisingly one of the most accessible ways to own a piece of entertainment history. That was certainly proven this time around, as even though both pieces shattered their estimated sale prices with Heritage Auctions, a couple of hundred dollars would have been enough to secure one of them.

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Masters of the Universe memorabilia comes in all shapes and sizes, and the cost of acquiring some of it can run into five figures. Yet animation cels, despite their age, are never that expensive in the grand scheme of things – especially if compared to say $50,000 for a boxed playset from the original toy line – and this most recent auction saw a cel featuring Skeletor sell for $244 including buyer’s premium, while one showcasing his musclebound adversary went for just $170.80. Both of these prices were well over the original estimates of $125 and $55 respectively, but also not out of reach for anyone to be able to purchase if they wanted to. Unlike a lot of pieces that come to auction with estimates that are just in the ballpark for regular people to even consider purchasing.

The Rare Victory of Skeletor

Skeletor’s victory in this auction comes with one of the most appropriate animation cels possible. During the original series, Skeletor did not get even a whiff of success in his evil schemes very often, and only on two occasions did he get his hands on the Sword of Power. The animation cel sold here shows him holding that very item, which is very serendipitous considering how he completely thrashed He-Man’s equivalent piece. In that second cel, He-Man appears to be fending off an attack of some kind. While he could not fend off the challenge this time around, the two series leads unsurprisingly sold for more than a Teela cel which was also available and landed a hammer price of $89 against an estimate of just $20. In short, anyone wanting to start a collection of memorabilia, this kind of artwork could be the best – and cheapest – way to do it.

Masters of the Universe has gone through many changes since the Filmation version of He-Man held aloft his magic sword, but through all of its iterations the franchise has never been more popular than in those early years on screen. That is probably why fans continue to cling onto the memories and memorabilia of the animated series over any other iterations. The recent live-action movie from Travis Knight played into this by bringing many of the show’s colorful villains to the big screen for the first time ever, and that is what helped make it a massive streaming success after its lukewarm theatrical run. While fans wait to see what is next for He-Man, those who would still like to own a little piece of Masters of the Universe should keep an eye out for the next auction to host some of these classic animation cels.