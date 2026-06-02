New Masters of the Universe Mobile Game Makes Skeletor the Hero

Mattel has officially announced a brand new Masters of the Universe game that really does make Skeletor the hero, in the very best way. Excitement is building for Travis Knight’s Masters of the Universe film, and Mattel clearly hope this will be the moment the Mightiest Man in the Universe returns to popular culture. In addition to the films, we now have comics, novels, and even an upcoming Masters of the Universe co-op game.

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Mattel has officially announced the launch of its first self-published mobile game, Skeletor: Until Next Time. Developed in partnership with Amber, the fast-paced endless runner has now launched on iOS and Android ahead of the film’s June 5 debut. The concept is delightfully simple: you play Skeletor, charging through Snake Mountain in a relentless chase across Eternia. With danger escalating at every turn, players must push their reflexes to the limit — running faster, swiping smarter, and surviving the chaos of Eternia.

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Skeletor: Until Next Time is a Delightful New Masters of the Universe Game

According to Mattel, the game features the following key features:

Swipe to Survive: Master smooth swipe controls as you dash forward, leap over traps, and outrun devious obstacles. Every run pushes players’ timing, focus, and reflexes to the limit.

Master smooth swipe controls as you dash forward, leap over traps, and outrun devious obstacles. Every run pushes players’ timing, focus, and reflexes to the limit. Turbo-Powered Action: Activate powerful abilities, summon Panthor, and unleash villain energy as you push deeper into the chase and the pace accelerates.

Activate powerful abilities, summon Panthor, and unleash villain energy as you push deeper into the chase and the pace accelerates. Heroes, Magic, and Sorcery: Unlock iconic heroes and villains from the world of Masters of the Universe, each with unique abilities and powers that bring new energy to every run.

Unlock iconic heroes and villains from the world of Masters of the Universe, each with unique abilities and powers that bring new energy to every run. Retro Style, Modern Speed: Inspired by the classic Masters of the Universe era, the game blends bold retro visuals with fast-paced modern runner gameplay.

ComicBook was given early access, and the game is an absolute delight. Skeletor has always been so very camp, but the game gives him tremendous sass; every run opens with a one-liner from Skeletor himself, sure to prompt laughter. The design is familiar but engaging, with a variety of obstacles that make the runs increasingly challenging as you progress. They get even harder with “boss level” Hero Runs, where characters like Teela and Man-At-Arms throw additional obstacles in the way. While there are in-game purchases, Skeletor: Until Next Time can easily be played without them; the unlockable features don’t appear to add much to gameplay.

There have been countless Masters of the Universe films and TV shows over the years. But Mattel clearly hope Travis Knight’s film will be the start of a major resurgence for the Most Powerful Man in the Universe, his allies, and even his enemy. Skeletor: Until Next Time is a perfect addition to that, a fun mobile game with a lot of humor to it. It’s definitely worth checking out.

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