It’s been a long time – 66 million years ago to be exact – since anyone saw a real life dinosaur. But even though they’re all extinct (unless the Loch Ness Monster is a thing – and it might be!), we can still catch them on the big screen. Now, with Jurassic World around the corner, what better time to discuss all of our favorites? So here they are – the 10 Best Dinosaur Movies!
Just a head’s up – to be included in this list, there has to be an actual dinosaur. That means no Godzilla because he’s a radioactive monster, and no Toy Story because Rex is a toy.
Though you better believe if Toy Story counted, it might have got No. 2.
10. Land of the Lost
9. The Flintstones
No. 9 is The Flintstones. It might not be considered a classic, but there’s plenty of dinosaurs and it’s hard to argue that John Goodman as Fred Flintstone is pretty inspired casting. The script was criticized pretty heavily, but the visuals were top-notch, looking like the cartoon has indeed come to life.
8. The Lost World: Jurassic Park
7. Dinosaur
No. 7 is Disney’s Dinosaur. One of the Disney’s first forays into photorealistic CGI animation. Unfortunately, the story is a little dull so it hasn’t aged as well because it’s not nearly as visually impressive today as it was when it first came out, but at the time of it’s release, nothing had looked quite like this.