It’s been a long time – 66 million years ago to be exact – since anyone saw a real life dinosaur. But even though they’re all extinct (unless the Loch Ness Monster is a thing – and it might be!), we can still catch them on the big screen. Now, with Jurassic World around the corner, what better time to discuss all of our favorites? So here they are – the 10 Best Dinosaur Movies!

Just a head’s up – to be included in this list, there has to be an actual dinosaur. That means no Godzilla because he’s a radioactive monster, and no Toy Story because Rex is a toy.

Though you better believe if Toy Story counted, it might have got No. 2.

10. Land of the Lost

Starting off the list at No. 10 is Land of the Lost . It was a loose remake based off the 1970s TV show. It’s admittedly pretty silly but worth checking out if you catch it on TV. Plus, it’s got Will Ferrell and Danny McBride in it, so even if dinosaur humor isn’t your cup of tea, there’s a few extra jokes in there for everyone.

9. The Flintstones

No. 9 is The Flintstones. It might not be considered a classic, but there’s plenty of dinosaurs and it’s hard to argue that John Goodman as Fred Flintstone is pretty inspired casting. The script was criticized pretty heavily, but the visuals were top-notch, looking like the cartoon has indeed come to life.

8. The Lost World: Jurassic Park

At No. 8 is The Lost World: Jurassic Park. The highly anticipated sequel was somewhat of a let down following the original, but still packed enough punch to be worth your time. While it might not be as highly regarded as the Jurassic Park, it’s still generally favored over the third installment (though that’s debatable since Part 3 has pterodactyls and a FREAKIN’ SPINOSAURUS!)

7. Dinosaur

No. 7 is Disney’s Dinosaur. One of the Disney’s first forays into photorealistic CGI animation. Unfortunately, the story is a little dull so it hasn’t aged as well because it’s not nearly as visually impressive today as it was when it first came out, but at the time of it’s release, nothing had looked quite like this.

6. Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs

Coming in at No. 6 is Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaur. The third outing featuring Manny and the gang finally introduced dinosaurs into the mix, and many fans feel like this was the best of the Ice Age flicks.

5. King Kong

No. 5 – King Kong. Peter Jackson’s epic remake might have been a tad too long, but the fight between Kong and, not one, but two Tyrannosaurus Rex on Skull Island is too awesome to miss. Seriously, even if you don’t have time to watch the three-plus hour film, look up this clip on Youtube and check it out. It’s great fun.

4. The Good Dinosaur

No. 4 is The Good Dinosaur. Pixar’s family friendly picture pitched a fun concept which was simply: “What would have happened if dinosaurs didn’t go extinct?” It wasn’t a smash hit at the box office or as well-regarded as most of Pixar’s usual fare, but on it’s own, it’s still an adorable movie perfectly suited for children.

3. The Land Before Time

In the third spot is the animated classic The Land Before Time. Because this was produced and directed by Don Bluth , it’s a little darker than your traditional Disney animation, and featured some pretty heavy themes for a children’s cartoon. To date, there have been 12 sequels featuring Littlefoot and his friends, but the first one is the one you’ve got to show your kids.

2. Jurassic World

At No. 2 is Jurassic World . It turns out, this would be the best of the Jurassic movies (hopefully at least until we get to see Fallen Kingdom ), all except what you know is coming next, and that is–

1. Jurassic Park